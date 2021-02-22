Police Use Tear Gas Against Stone-Pelting Protesters in India as Rally Turns Violent - Video

India has witnessed a wave of protests on a number of issues: from farmers opposing new agricultural laws, to people rallying against a hike in fuel prices.

A clash erupted between police and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of the Indian state of Kerala on Monday.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, took to the streets to demand an extension on the rank list of Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations.

The protesters pelted stones at the police during the clash, The Times of India reported. In a bid to disperse the crowd, police resorted to baton-charging and used tear gas shells.

A video from the chaotic protest site shows people dressed in an ethnic garment, known as lungi, and shirt attire frantically running away from the dense tear gas.

#Breaking | Kerala: Yuva Morcha protest in Thiruvananthapuram turn violent. pic.twitter.com/tMxJHe9LYf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 22, 2021

​While some people sustained injuries in the incident, several protesters have been detained, the report said.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Thiruvananthapuram's local authorities or the BJP.

Last month, on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day, New Delhi witnessed a massive protest on 26 January by farmers against three new farm laws. The protests turned violent, with demonstrators engaging in clashes with law enforcement. As a result nearly, 400 policemen suffered injuries and one protester died.