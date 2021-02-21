Connectivity Issues? Indian Minister Rides Ferris Wheel to Hear Out People's Problems

Brajendra Singh Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party minister who is participating in a village ritual in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was forced to come up with a creative way to make work-related phone calls after facing major mobile network issues, as the area is surrounded by a forest.
The minister, along with his personal assistant, took a ride on a Ferris wheel, which is part of a fair that is being held close to the ritual site, for the former to be able to make his calls and hear out ordinary people, who tell him about their problems. After talking to locals, the minister instructs officials on how to deal with the challenges they're faced with.
The wheel was stopped at 50 feet, the highest point, so that the minister could make his phone calls.
जन समस्याओं के लिए डिजीटल इंडिया में नेटवर्क खोज रहे मध्य प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री,— आदित्य तिवारी (Aditya Tiwari) (@aditytiwarilive) February 21, 2021
शिवराज सरकार के मंत्री ब्रजेंद्र सिंह यादव को मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं मिलने के चलते लेना पड़ रहा 50 फीट ऊंचे झूले का सहारा pic.twitter.com/ohaLLTHfpl
Between 18 and 25 February, the rituals are held daily from 8 a.m. to noon, and then from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., so, the minister takes up public matters through phone calls from noon to 2 p.m., when he is free from religious activities.
