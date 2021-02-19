Register
13:10 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Exam paper

    English Exam Paper in Indian School Calls Protesting Farmers 'Violent Maniacs', Triggers Outrage

    © CC0 / F1Digitals
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082127056_0:0:1920:1081_1200x675_80_0_0_8e7fecf25f58625bc056faf10dca81b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102191082125759-english-exam-paper-in-indian-school-calls-protesting-farmers-violent-maniacs-triggers-outrage/

    A question in an English exam asked school pupils to write a letter to the editor of a newspaper on the protesting farmers, suggesting measures to “thwart violent maniacs who act under external instigation”. It came days after nearly 400 police were injured on 26 January in Delhi during clashes with farmers during a Tractor Rally.

    A question in an English exam paper in one of the schools in India's Chennai city has described the farmers who are demonstrating against three new farming laws, as "violent maniacs" who acted under "external forces" and are guilty of fomenting violence on the country's Republic Day.  

    Such a question has raised suspicions among many Indian social media users that the federal government is trying to brainwash students about the ongoing protests.

    “The diabolical violence that broke out in the National Capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm-law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police in broad daylight…  Suggest a few measures to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation,” reads the essay question.

    ​A picture of the essay question in the exam paper was shared by noted Indian singer Thodur Madabusi Krishna, sparking a flurry of critical reactions against the Indian authorities on social media.

    ​A social media user pointed out that the question paper was from DAV Boys Senior Secondary School in Chennai’s Gopalapuram locality.

    The school is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, which manages the academic curriculum and is under the aegis of the federal Education Ministry.

    On India's 72nd Republic Day, during a tractor rally a big section of protesting farmers veered off the planned route and breached police barricades at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The city was already on Red Alert because of the national celebrations. 

    At the Red Fort, the protesters hoisted a Sikh religious flag from a pole meant for the national flag and left hundreds of policemen injured. The incident triggered massive outrage across India's political spectrum and public, raising fears that the protests had been hijacked by violent Sikh separatists.

    A farmer holds a flag on top of the historic Red Fort, during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    A farmer holds a flag on top of the historic Red Fort, during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India

    Ruminating on the 26 January violence in his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “entire country has been pained” by the insult to the national flag.

    In another speech delivered in the Indian Parliament this month, Modi expressed serious concerns over the rising influence of “foreign destructive ideology” on the minds of the farmer protesters. He was referring to calls of solidarity for the protesting farmers from international celebrities such as pop icon Rihanna and model Mia Khalifa, as well as from members of the Indian diaspora, many of them Sikhs who have settled in Canada.

    Related:

    'No Farmers, No Food, No Future': Commercial on Protests in India Aired During Super Bowl
    Activist Disha Ravi's Arrest Over 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' for Farmers' Protests Blows up Twitter
    #RailRoko: Indian Farmers Take to the Rails for 4-Hour Nationwide Protest Against Farm Laws
    Tags:
    Rihanna, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse