Register
17:13 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian officials escort foreign diplomats as they visit Kashmir's holiest Muslim shrine of Hazratbal, in Srinagar.

    India Questions 'Neutrality' of UN Special Rapporteurs Who Criticise Muslim Rights in Kashmir

    © REUTERS / DANISH ISMAIL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128263_0:155:3069:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_553329af697445bdfb44ca806b2d9f8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102191082122999-india-questions-neutrality-of-un-special-rapporteurs-who-criticise-muslim-rights-in-kashmir/

    The critical observations against India by UN Special Rapporteurs came during a two-day visit by a group of 24 foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi says that the visit by the foreign mission heads to the territory allowed them to witness first-hand the "inclusive development" in the region since 2019.

    India has blasted the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs on Minority Issues and Freedom of Religion after the two delegates made critical observations about New Delhi's track record in Jammu and Kashmir since the region’s semi-autonomous status was revoked in August 2019.

    “This press release [the observations made by the Special Rapporteurs] calls into question the larger principles of objectivity and neutrality that the SRs are supposed by the Human Rights Council to adhere to,” India’s foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

    In a press release issued back in the Geneva headquarters of the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR), Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Fernand de Varennes, and Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Ahmed Shaheed, expressed concerns over New Delhi’s 2019 decision to end the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir which they say has curtailed “the previous level of political participation of Muslim and other minorities.”

    Responding to charges of forcing “demographic changes” in Jammu and Kashmir, which is India’s only Muslim-majority region, New Delhi said that people in the union territory are now able to enjoy the same rights on a par with citizens in the rest of the country.

    “As for the apprehensions of demographic change, the fact that an overwhelming majority of domicile certificates issued in J&K have been to those who formerly held Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) shows that these fears are baseless and unfounded,” stated the Indian official.

    “The press release fails to take into account the steps aimed at ending decades of discrimination, enshrining democracy at the grassroots’ level through successful conduct of local elections for the District Development Councils, and ensuring good governance through a back-to-village programme,” Srivastava said, referring to the local level elections in the federally administered Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) in May last year.

    The grassroots’ level polls last year was the first mass voting exercise in the region since it was stripped of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019.

    The Indian official also questioned the intention of the UN delegates in criticising New Delhi’s policy in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when a group of 24 foreign envoys were visiting the region to learn about the development initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the territory.

    The two-day visit by envoys from Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Estonia, Finland, the European Union, Eritrea, France, Ghana, Italy, Ireland, the Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Malawi, Netherlands, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Sweden and Tajikistan, which concluded on Thursday, was the third such trip by foreign dignitaries to Jammu and Kashmir since New Delhi altered its constitutional status.

    New Delhi’s decision to annul the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir has been decried by Pakistan, which controls part of Jammu and Kashmir and disputes India’s hold over the region. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since 1947 over the region.

    A third part of Jammu and Kashmir is controlled by China, which has also rejected New Delhi’s August 2019 decision. India has maintained that the move to alter the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir is India's own “internal matter".

    India ‘Undermining’ Rights of Muslims and Other Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir

    The UN Special Rapporteurs, in their observations, have alleged that New Delhi was “undermining” the rights of Muslims and other minorities in Jammu and Kashmir through the enactment of the new laws and enforcing demographic changes in the region.

    “The loss of autonomy and the imposition of direct rule by the Government in New Delhi suggests the people of Jammu and Kashmir no longer have their own government and have lost power to legislate or amend laws in the region to ensure the protection of their rights as minorities,” De Varennes said.

    Commenting on how many non-Muslims are now being granted the right to live in the region, according to new domicile laws enacted by New Delhi, he added: “The number of successful applicants for domicile certificates that appear to be from outside Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns that demographic change on a linguistic, religious and ethnic basis is already underway.” 

    Related:

    Former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief and Family Are Under House Arrest, He Claims
    Pakistani FM Hopes Biden Administration Will Not Ignore Kashmir’s Ground Reality
    Indian Agencies Diffuse IED in Jammu and Kashmir as Foreign Envoys Land in Disputed Territory
    Tags:
    United Nations, Pakistan, India, Jammu and Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse