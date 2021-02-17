As Fuel Prices Hit Historic High, Indians Come Up With Innovative Ways to Mock Modi Government

On Wednesday, the price of petrol hit a historic high at $1.4 approx per litre in some Indian states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It comes after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row in the country.
Many Indians reacted by aiming jokes at PM Modi’s government.
While some people posted funny videos of alternate transport powered by ropes and bullock-drawn carts, one particular image of a man from Bhopal city celebrating record petrol price dressed as a cricketer went viral.
जुगाड़ तो अच्छा है लेकिन मेरे पास बैल रखने को जगह नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/05jWDeDmBw— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) February 17, 2021
While Petrol is likely to hit Rs 100 per litre, Indians are busy with new modes of transport. Made in India 100%. #AtmaNirbharBharat #ModiFuelScam #IamAgainstModiGovt pic.twitter.com/DDkPdLjyZl— Faisal Niyaz (@niyazkollam) February 15, 2021
.1/3 Today @IYCOdisha demonstrated infront of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan residence in the protest of daily increase happening owing to 'Modi Tax' of ₹23.78/litre (Petrol) & ₹28.37/litre (Diesel) hike in last 6 years. @INCIndia @IYC @Allavaru @srinivasiyc @pratibhaiyc1 pic.twitter.com/qLlkktIgE5— Smruti Ranjan Lenka ସ୍ମୃତି ରଞ୍ଜନ ଲେଙ୍କା (@smrutirlenka) February 17, 2021
Petrol 100 rs per litre. Not even single drop can be wasted 😂 pic.twitter.com/HvoSAK0F5d— Mohammad Munajir🇮🇳 (@munajir92) February 15, 2021
The government has previously argued that global crude oil prices have increased by over 50 percent to $63.3 per barrel since October 2020, forcing oil retailers to increase pump prices.
