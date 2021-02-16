Indian Minister Accuses Foreign Entities of Destabilising Country Amid Criticism Over Farm Protests

India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said many "anti-India" entities want to spread instability in the country.
His comments came as thousands of protesters – mainly from the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh – continue to protest are on Delhi's borders against a trio of controversial farm laws that were passed last September by Parliament. Many people, including famous foreigners, have voiced their support for the farmers, while it's reported that some separatist groups are also supporting the protests.
He praised the police force for its “restraint and responsible behaviour.”
Blaming anti-India elements for disrupting peace in Delhi, Reddy said, "On January 26, we witnessed how anti-India powers used farmers' protest to disrupt the law and order situation in Delhi.”
The Delhi Police has been criticised of late for the way in which it's dealt with the farmers' protests.
Since the Republic Day violence in Delhi, the police have put at least 115 protesters in jail.
All comments
Show new comments (0)