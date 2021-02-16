Register
12:37 GMT16 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, outside the police headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

    'Greta Thunberg Toolkit': Delhi Commission For Women Sends Notice to Police Over Disha Ravi's Arrest

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082092059_0:8:2506:1417_1200x675_80_0_0_65963d3fd2f6df0201c8d732148290de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102161082091293-greta-thunberg-toolkit-delhi-commission-for-women-sends-notice-to-police-over-disha-ravis-arrest/

    Bengaluru-based environmental activist Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday night by Delhi Police in connection with a tweet by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who shared a "toolkit" designed to aide the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

    The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), a government organisation tasked with investigating possible violations of women's rights, sent a notice to Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with the arrest of 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi.

    Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru, capital of India's southern state Karnataka, by Delhi Police.

    DCW alleged that Ravi "was taken to Delhi from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police with no disclosure of her whereabouts, not even her parents (were told)." 

    According to the Indian law, when a person gets arrested by police from another state, a local police station has to be informed. The Delhi Police are maintaining that all laws and regulations were observed on their part during the arrest.

    "It has been further alleged in media reports that Ms. Disha Ravi was produced before the court in Delhi without a lawyer of her choice being present in the court," the copy of the notice obtained by Sputnik, further reads.
    "This is a very serious matter," observes DCW.

    The commission also asked Delhi Police to explain the reason behind the violations by 19 February.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma on Tuesday reiterated that Ravi's arrest was conducted in accordance with the law and denied any lapses in arrest. 

    Members of various political parties shout slogans during a protest against new farm laws in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers blocked highways across the country for three hours Saturday to press their demands for the repeal of new agricultural laws.
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Activist Disha Ravi's Arrest Over 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' for Farmers' Protests Blows up Twitter
    The online toolkit was thrust into the global spotlight after teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg shared it on Twitter earlier this month, as she expressed her solidarity with protesting Indian farmers who have been demanding the repeal of three new federal farm laws.

    While Thunberg’s tweet was later deleted and an updated one posted subsequently, the Delhi Police nevertheless launched a probe and booked unnamed persons for sedition (Section 124A), wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot (section 153), promoting enmity between different groups (section 153A) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B).

    The police claim Ravi is also responsible for editing two sentences of the toolkit.

    Ravi’s arrest has sparked a massive political controversy, with India’s major opposition parties viewing the decision as another attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to stifle criticism related to the new farm laws.

    Thousands of Indian farmers are protesting at the New Delhi border, demanding the scrapping of three farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government in September last year.

    Related:

    Delhi Police to Approach Google Over 'Toolkit' Doc Tweeted by Greta Thunberg on Farmers' Protests
    Delhi Police Arrest Climate Activist in Connection With 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' Case
    India Continues to Hunt Down Activists Who Shared 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit’ Amid Political Outrage
    Activist Disha Ravi's Arrest Over 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' for Farmers' Protests Blows up Twitter
    Tags:
    Greta Thunberg, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse