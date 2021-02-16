India Crush England With 317-Run Win: Axar Patel Shines With 5-Wicket Haul on Debut

Revenge is sweet and India are currently basking in it, but with the test match level at 1-1 it's all to play for with two games remaining. However, India's crushing defeat of England has put them in control of the test.

Days after an embarrassing defeat on home soil, India got revenge by beating England by 317 runs in Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday to level the series.

Indian spin bowler Axar Patel worked some magic on the fourth day of the second test, picking apart the visitors' batting order almost at will with a five-wicket haul on his debut.

Batsmen Rohit Sharma (161) and Ravichandran Ashwin (106) put India in a commanding position, both scoring centuries. In its first innings, India – captained by Virat Kohl – clocked 482 runs, giving England skipper Joe Root something to think about as his team took the crease. However, his men only managed a total of 134 runs.

On top of taking eight wickets, Indian spinner Ashwin scored his fifth test century.

England registered an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening test in Chennai city, but with the test now level, the momentum appears to be in India's favour.

Twitter is abuzz with congratulatory messages for Team India.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) tweeted, "That winning feeling! Smiles all round."

That winning feeling! 👌👌



Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1. 👏👏



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Brilliant comeback #TeamIndia 👏 🇮🇳 Lots of fighting spirit shown by the boys out there! On to Motera 🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/P22MlWHE7S — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) February 16, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the historic victory at #Chepauktest Chennai against England in Second Test.MindBlowing performance by Indian https://t.co/ZNk4EEC8rl of the Match - Ashwin.#IndiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/BEm9HF8hO3 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) February 16, 2021

​Congratulating Team India, one fan wrote "Indian team made a strong comeback after losing the first Test," while another tweeted: "A dominating win for #TeamIndia to level #IndiavsEngland test series. While Rohit Sharma helped set up a good first innings total."

Then Australia and now against England, Indian team made a strong comeback after losing 1st test and levelled the series 1-1 Congratulations #TeamIndia 🎉 ✌️#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/5CkPy7aSRd — #Mi Vivek (@miPatilVivek) February 16, 2021

A dominating win for #TeamIndia to level #IndiavsEngland test series. While Rohit Sharma helped set up a good first innings total, it was the all-round performance of Ashwin which stood out in the game. Good debut for Axar Patel as he picked up a 5 wicket haul.#INDvENG @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ZmxFDz1N3q — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 16, 2021

The next of two remaining matches will start on 24 February.