Twitter Abuzz With Greetings as India Marks 'Basant Panchami' Festival to Welcome Spring Season

As people in different parts of India are marking the Basant Panchami festival on Monday, celebrated as a sign of the arrival of the spring season in the country, the social media is full of public greetings.
Leading the nation on this big Hindu festival, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted their seasons' greetings.
This day is also marked as an occasion to worship Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge, in many parts of the country.
बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021
Greetings on the occasion of #BasantPanchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom, happiness & prosperity. #BasantPanchami2021— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2021
Textiles Minister Smiriti Irani and Information Technology and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also joined in greeting people of the country for this special festival.
ज्ञान और विद्या की देवी माँ सरस्वती को समर्पित त्यौहार ‘बसंत पंचमी’ की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 16, 2021
हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि बनी रहे यही कामना करती हूँ। pic.twitter.com/KaFoDQDmp2
May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of #BasantPanchami and #SaraswatiPuja. pic.twitter.com/bkME67BMGC— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 16, 2021
Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote on his Twitter, "May the Goddess of knowledge shower her divine blessings on everyone for success in life," while Bollywood actor Anupam Kher greeted his fans on this occasion.
Greetings On #बसंत_पंचमी & #SaraswatiPuja to Everyone. 😊😊💐💐🙏🙏 May Maa Saraswati Bless All Of Us With Good Knowledge & Prosperity. pic.twitter.com/kmuVTHkSRR— Shivam Pandey (Official) (@MeShivamPandey) February 16, 2021
May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends! Happy Vasant Panchami! #vasantpanchami #SaraswatiPuja pic.twitter.com/xZinx5GbD5— Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) February 15, 2021
May the wisdom prevail.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 16, 2021
Wishes on #vasantpanchami 🌺🌺
#vasantpanchami is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.— Patriotic 🇮🇳 अन्तर्यामी®🧘♀️🚩 (@Anntaryami) February 16, 2021
Vasant Panchami is the festival dedicated to goddess Saraswati who is their goddess of knowledge, language, music and all arts. pic.twitter.com/vOy1R7vpS2
Maa Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of learning wisdom, music & aesthetics. She is also known as Bharati Veda Mata, Sharada Devi, Mahavidya, Vagdevi etc. She is the consort of Brahma. May Maa Saraswati bless everyone with knowledge & wisdom.#SaraswatiPuja🙏 #vasantpanchami🙏 pic.twitter.com/IfB16MGACb— Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (@MahasabhaAkhil) February 16, 2021
Exactly 40 days after Basant Panchami, India will celebrate 'Holi', the famous festival of colours.
