Netizens Shocked as Bollywood Actor Sandeep Nahar Reportedly Commits Suicide

With a dream of pursuing a career in acting, Sandeep Nahar moved to Mumbai from Haryana state in 2009. After struggling for years in Bollywood, he had his big break in 2016 and starred with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajpur in the movie ‘MS Dhoni’.

The reported suicide of Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on Monday, has taken the internet by storm.

Hours before purportedly ending his life, Sandeep posted an online suicide note as well as a video on his Facebook account, in which he opened up about having a troubled marriage to his wife Kanchan Sharma.

Nahar, who suffered from mental health problems, explained why he was driven to take such a drastic step; he accused his spouse of “blackmailing” him and picking fights almost every day on “issues of the past”.

“It’s not her (Kanchan) mistake because her nature is such that she feels everything is normal, but it’s not normal for me. In the last two years, my life has changed completely. However, I have never shared anything with anyone. People feel that everything is absolutely fine in my life… Kanchan has threatened to commit suicide at least 100 times,” Nahar said.

Urging people to not hold his wife and family responsible for his death, Sandeep shared that he had experienced suicidal tendencies many times and considered ending his life the only solution to all his problems.

“I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life," he wrote in Hindi.

At the work-front, Sandeep mentioned that he faced a lot of ‘politics' in Bollywood as he was replaced in projects after everything was finalised and also experienced a lack of professionalism in the Hindi film industry.

While the police are investigating the case, netizens have taken to social media and are demanding that measures be taken against his wife for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Over the past year, many Bollywood celebrities have ended their lives, including Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, Asif Basra, VJ Chitra, Preksha Mehta, Sejal Sharma, Manmeet Grewal, Sameer Sharma, Jayashree Ramaiah, Akshat Utkarsh and many others.