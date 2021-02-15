Register
07:49 GMT15 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    India Continues to Hunt Down Activists Who Shared 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit’ Amid Political Outrage

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/05/1081992827_0:0:3069:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_dc126a2ea21b638e653b4b3b2fee0fa4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102151082078897-india-continues-to-hunt-down-activists-who-shared-greta-thunberg-toolkit-amid-political-outrage/

    The “online toolkit” that prompted a police response in India was shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg earlier this month and called for coordinated online and offline action to support India’s protesting farmers, including agitations at Indian embassies as well as at residences of prominent businessmen, among other locations.

    Indian authorities on Monday launched a manhunt to track down Nikita Jacob, an activist accused of sharing an online ‘toolkit’ specifying guidelines to support the protesting farmers. 

    ​The Delhi Police Cyber Cell, which is investigating what it says is an “international conspiracy” to defame India, has said Jacob was absconding after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against her for allegedly sharing and editing the “online toolkit”.

    The online toolkit was thrown into global spotlight after teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg shared it on Twitter earlier this month, as she expressed her solidarity with protesting Indian farmers who have been demanding the repealing of three new federal farm laws.

    While Thunberg’s tweet was later deleted and an updated one posted subsequently, the Delhi Police nevertheless launched a probe and booked unnamed persons for sedition (Section 124A), wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot (section 153), promoting enmity between different groups (section 153A) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B).

    Farmers arrive with blankets and mattresses for others at the site of a protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Farmers arrive with blankets and mattresses for others at the site of a protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India

    Meanwhile, Nikita Jacob has moved the Bombay High Court for transit anticipatory bail, and her appeal will be listed on Tuesday before Justice P. D. Naik. The police manhunt to arrest Jacob comes barely a day after the court remanded another climate activist, Disha Ravi, to five days of police custody for allegedly editing and sharing the “online toolkit”. Ravi was arrested by a Delhi Police Cyber Cell team in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

    Ravi’s arrest has sparked a massive political controversy, with India’s major opposition parties viewing the decision as another  attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to stifle criticism related to the new farm laws.

    Among those who have voiced solidarity with Ravi are Rahul Gandhi, a key opposition figure from India’s main opposition Congress Party, Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well leaders from other political outfits, including Shiv Sena and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

    ​Ravi’s arrest has also attracted criticism from overseas, with US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris as well as parliamentarians from the United Kingdom expressing concerns over the 21-year-old’s arrest.

    ​In recent weeks, New Delhi has been unsparing in its criticism of foreign celebrities and politicians commenting on the ongoing farmer protests, with the foreign affairs ministry earlier this month accusing them of “mobilising international support” against India.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also this month warned the Indian public of being careful of “foreign destructive ideology”, in a speech delivered in Parliament to defend the new farm laws.

    Related:

    Greta Thunberg Burned in Effigy in India After Series of Tweets on Farmers' Protests
    'No Farmers, No Food, No Future': Commercial on Protests in India Aired During Super Bowl
    Indian Farmers Warn of Indefinite Protest to Mount Pressure on Modi Govt Over Agricultural Laws
    Tags:
    India, Narendra Modi, Greta Thunberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wall levelled by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on 14 February 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Japan's Fukushima Rocked by Two Major Quakes Weeks Before 10th Anniversary of Nuclear Disaster
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse