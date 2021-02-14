Modi Government Bashed Online After Petrol Prices Rise For Sixth Day in a Row

India's state-run oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices on Sunday for the sixth day in a row. The price of petrol has increased by INR 0.29, while diesel went up by INR 0.32.
Petrol prices crossed the $1.36 (INR 99) a litre mark in the western Indian state of Rajasthan and $1.31 (INR 95) in Mumbai. Changes in the rates differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of value-added taxes (VAT) that make up nearly two-thirds of the retail sale price.
Meanwhile, after Sunday's price revisions, the petrol price per litre with additives in the Indian state of Maharashtra's Parbhani district crossed INR 100 ($1.36), an all-time high.
The increase in fuel prices has given netizens an opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with sarcastic abuse for the fuel hike.
— Tapas Dey (@TapasDeyINC) February 14, 2021
— Sourinagarjuna (@sourinagarjuna) February 14, 2021
— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 14, 2021
— Kartik Shekar (@kartik1886) February 14, 2021
— sonu kumar vivek (@sonukumarvivek3) February 14, 2021
— आक थु Newz (@Aak__Thu) February 14, 2021
Reacting to the fuel price rise on Valentine's Day, one netizen suggested avoiding long drives and stay safe at home.
— Tripurainfoway (@tripura_infoway) February 14, 2021
