Register
12:38 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    love app

    Dating Apps Provide Contacts, Not Love, Bestselling Author Says in Run-up to Valentine's Day

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082062276_0:24:1920:1104_1200x675_80_0_0_1961ab2beaf85b58e31c02247197b5e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102131082061647-dating-apps-provide-contacts-not-love-bestselling-author-says-in-run-up-to-valentines-day/

    Though it's the shortest month in the year, all of February's damp and dismal days pale into insignificance when Valentine's Day rolls round on the 14th and lovers are able to express their affection for each other with greetings and surprise gifts.

    Rajiv Kapoor, bestselling author of Conversations With My Love, reveals to Sputnik how he writes poetry and books about love in the most authentic way; it is not just about writing a love story, it is rather a process of connecting with your inner self.

    Sputnik: What makes romantic novels such a great genre? Should these books always promise a sweet story with a happy ending or is there a greater thrill in stepping into someone else's more turbulent life and then returning to our relative, comfortable normality?

    Rajiv Kapoor: For the right target of novel-readers, any genre can be great. In that sense, romantic novels are not unique. However, for those who love romance, whether in reality or fiction, their heart will always beat quicker when presented with a medium involving romance, be it film, book or friend’s story.

    I do not think a romantic novel always has to have a sweet story with a happy ending. What matters is whether the book takes the reader to an emotional high or a loving depth.

    For those who have love for a partner in their life, a novel is a magnifier that may reveal new perspectives. For those less fortunate, a novel may provide compensation for their loveless existence.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rajiv Kapoor (@ekkiran.rk)

    Sputnik: As an author, when writing love poems and books, how much of that emotion actually mirrors your personal feelings?

    Rajiv Kapoor: When I write poetry, I am in tune with my inner self. I do not think meaningful poetry can happen unless the author has found relevance in it with his or her own emotions. Writing a book is different. In a book of fictional characters, the author is more absorbed in the characters' emotions, which may be very different from the author’s own. And that is where the writing skill is tested - to make it realistic the author will have had to be able to feel and articulate the emotions of the characters in the book.

    Sputnik: Love happens and cannot be planned, or do you think love can be found on dating apps? How have love, romance and relationship equations changed over the generations?

    Rajiv Kapoor: Dating apps provide contacts, not love. Love does not happen, it develops towards another person. With time, the red thickens, the blood simmers and the yearnings grow for one another.

    I would like to think that love would be the same across generations. After all, it is one of the basic feelings, whose innateness should be independent of changing times and environments. But behaviour has changed - if not the basic feeling of love. In the technology-driven world, where virtual environments are created, love has become a more loosely used word in my opinion.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rajiv Kapoor (@ekkiran.rk)

    Sputnik: What is the secret of lasting love? Is it chemistry or compatibility? How do you know that the person you are with is the right person for you?

    Rajiv Kapoor: When hearts are pulled to one another, it is not important to continue with the rush which comes when your partner first admits their love. The moment may weigh upon you pleasantly, but you do not have to respond similarly. Let your mind contemplate and unravel the full force of the three words uttered until your heart can answer back. If your partner truly meant his or her words, he or she will understand that a love song can take a while to play out, one heartstring at a time.

    Love without respect is like a tall building without a foundation. Ask yourself what does your mutual respect rely on? Do we really know each other’s inner core and respect one another for the same?

    Both words (love and like) begin with an ‘l’ and end with an ‘e’, but the discerning heart knows which one it is that applies. Love gives and finds joy and does so even if the relationship does not work out. Liking can turn into something like desiring - as a child does for a toy. And just like that, if one can't have what one desires, it might lead to tears.

    Sputnik: Why is love a sweet yet strong emotion? Is it a deep sense of involvement leading to something wonderful? Is it about a complete acceptance of both perfections and imperfections of your companion?

    Rajiv Kapoor: Sweet can be strong, why not? No one is perfect. Love is about total acceptance. We love ourselves: don’t we accept ourselves completely, even if there could be many avenues of improvement in us?

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rajiv Kapoor (@ekkiran.rk)

    Sputnik: How often should we tell people close to us that we love them? Why does everyone want to hear the magical “I Love You” from the person they are closest to?

    Rajiv Kapoor: Real love never needs reassurance. But everyone changes with time. So, the real question is whether love remains mutually felt. It is nice to hear those words in a relationship amongst noise, distractions, daily struggles or waning confidence.

    Sputnik: In the end, would you like to share any poem or excerpt from your romance novel for our readers?

    Rajiv Kapoor: This poem is for the readers of Sputnik.

    She left an impression
    "Along the boardwalk, hand-in-hand
    When we walked,
    A singular moment, on the edge
    When she laughed,
    Sun was hiding, but her spirit warm.
    Then came the tree with flowers
    Where we sat under
    She told me more, with a fleeting kiss.
    I looked at the ocean in front,
    A dive could hug the current
    So, I listened to her more
    A bird chirping pleasant."

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rajiv Kapoor (@ekkiran.rk)

    Related:

    It's Been a Long Day Without You My Friend: Lion Recognises His Caregiver and Hugs Her
    From Pancakes, Hot Chocolate to Self-Love is Indian Celebrity Chefs' Mantra for the ‘Week of Love’
    Modern Love: As Valentine's Day Sparks Online Dating Rush, How Can Users Boost Their Love Prospects?
    Tags:
    poetry, dating app, novels, romance, author, Love, Valentine's Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse