Register
11:08 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surveillance Camera

    Surveillance for Safety? Indian Authorities Slammed for Proposing Tracking of Women, Not Criminals

    © CC BY 2.0 / Kevan / CCTV Puncture
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102131082060808-surveillance-for-safety-indian-authorities-slammed-for-proposing-tracking-of-women-not-criminals/

    In 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of India reported that an average of 1,111 cases of crimes against women were recorded per day, with over 400,000 cases registered that year. The latest government data released in September 2020 noted that 2019 witnessed a seven percent rise in crime against Indian women from 2018.

    For a country that worships and celebrates the fairer sex as "goddesses" as part of several festivals, it is rather paradoxical that India is deemed an unsafe country for women to visit, live, or work in.

    In 2018, the Thomson Reuters Foundation — the Thomson Reuters philanthropic arm — released a study that ranked India as the most dangerous place because of its high incidences of sexual violence, lack of access to justice in rape cases, child marriage, female foeticide, and human trafficking.

    FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Indians walk with placards during a protest demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed the previous week, in Kolkata, India
    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    'You Mean Women Are Rape-Bound to Sexual Urges of Jobless Men?' Indians Slam Ex-Supreme Court Judge
    In a bid to change the country's questionable reputation on women's safety, several Indian leaders and city administrations have proposed new ways to ensure that women stepping outside their homes for work or recreational activities return home "safely". Most of these ideas are based on putting women under surveillance.

    For instance, on 14 January, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a new system whereby a woman leaving home for work will have to "register herself at the police station, and the police will then track her for her safety".

    Chouhan's idea drew major criticism from women who called it a breach of privacy and restriction on their movement on social media.

    ​Live and Let Live Activists Tell the Government on India's 'National Women's Day'

    Every year on 13 February, India celebrates National Women's Day. On this day, female social workers have requested that the country's politicians think beyond the "juvenile" ideas that have been suggested to enhance women's safety.

    Renowned social activist Ranjana Kumari tells Sputnik that the subject of women's safety should not be addressed by compromising the privacy of the fairer sex, rather it is the government that should approach the topic with better, more innovative measures focused on the handling and surveillance of recorded criminals who are not behind bars.

    "All kinds of funny solutions have been proposed by the politicians who have absolutely no idea on how women can be protected and kept safe in this country. Instead of asking criminals to report to the police stations on a regular basis, they are asking women to register themselves", says Kumari, who is also the chairperson of Women Power Connect, the largest advocacy body for women in India.

    The activist claims to have made countless suggestions to national authorities as she's rooting for running e-counseling services, referral systems to fast-track women's access to justice as well as mental health awareness drives.

    "The whole idea of crisis intervention centres in every block of the country for women is still in the abyss. A Nirbhaya Fund was started by the federal government to develop these centres, but nobody has a clear picture about it right now. The need is so great, that if an immediate response system is not created things will go from [bad to worse]", Kumari explains.

    The Bombay High Court recently ruled that groping a minor's breast without a "skin to skin contact" cannot be termed sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Citing this as an example, Kumari emphasises that if India wants to really guarantee women's safety, the judiciary needs to be "absolutely more informed and sensitive".

    Stop Rape
    © Sputnik / New Delhi
    The Seven-Year Delhi Gangrape Case and How It Reshaped India’s Anti-Rape Laws
    Earlier this month, police authorities in the city of Allahabad, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, said that 20 public hotspots have been identified where complaints about crimes against women are registered on a regular basis. The city administration is planning to install Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras in those zones that will focus on the faces of women in the areas to find any in distress.

    Social activists say the same idea could have been pitched the other way – using cameras to identify drunkards and roadside vagabonds Eve-teasing women, and taking them into custody.

    According to government data, Uttar Pradesh holds the worst record with a 14.7% share of all crimes committed against women in the country.

    Samira Gupta, a life coach helping troubled women, lists alternatives that the government can look into to ensure women's safety, rather than zooming in on their faces via AI cameras.

    "Here's what our women must get from society, police, men -- trust, respect, confidence, empowerment, and encouragement. Other uplifting measures for women include training in martial arts, permission to keep personal weapons, and protection from all necessary bodies like police, social organisations, and the government. On the other hand, men should get education, awareness, and counseling on respecting women around them. Criminals should be reprimanded in time and in public", Gupta tells Sputnik.

    Gupta believes that women are unsafe in India, not because they are ambitious and working now, but because they are "easy targets due to the weak law and order state, slow responsiveness of the police as well as unhealthy, limited and orthodox mindsets of the males in this country".

    Tags:
    Sputnik, surveillance, surveillance, tracking, Tracking, empowerment, rapes, governments, government, government, Government, Government, government, women, women, women, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse