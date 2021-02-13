Register
04:54 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Here’s How Bollywood Celebs’ Social Media Accounts Are Getting Hacked & The Threat It Involves

    © CC BY 3.0 / Electronic Frontier Foundation
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081840302_0:0:471:265_1200x675_80_0_0_0f9a1412c1ba6b4730638adf273e987a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102131082042187-heres-how-bollywood-celebs-social-media-accounts-are-getting-hacked--the-threat-it-involves/

    India’s war against cybercrime has intensified due to a sudden rise in hacking incidents during the ongoing pandemic. The biggest targets are celebrities and public figures, many of whom recently reported that their social media accounts had been hacked with a new phishing technique, raising questions on the safety of data and online identity.

    From Bollywood actors Esha Deol, Vikrant Massey, Ameesha Patel and Urmila Matondkar, to filmmakers Farah Khan and Anand L Rai, to singers Asha Bhosle and Ankit Tiwari and to internet influencer Shenaz Treasury, there has been a sudden rise in the hacking of social media accounts of celebs during the pandemic.

    Actor Riteish Deshmukh, whose Instagram account was reportedly hacked last month, took to social media to share how he and other celebs fell prey to a new phishing attack. One of the most common cybercrimes, hackers try to steal or 'phish' confidential information on the internet such as passwords, bank details, and data through deceptive emails or messages with links to a malicious website.

    Pretending to be an Instagram security bot, hackers sent Deshmukh a direct message on his Instagram messenger which reads: “A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. If you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise, your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below."

    After carelessly clicking the link in the message, he was debarred from accessing his Instagram account and lost all his posts and other important information.

    He complained to the police at Maharashtra state’s cybercrime cell, who retrieved his Instagram account and issued an advisory on social media about the new cyberattack – ‘Instagram Copyright Phishing Scam’.

    ​Cyber expert Beena Arora, the CEO of the Cyble security firm, shares that when cybercriminals attempt to phish their target to steal credentials, they often send official-sounding messages with a sense of urgency to drive the recipient to take action.  

    “Notice of copyright violation along with the threat of account deletion tricks victims into disclosing sensitive credentials to “resolve” a situation. People often comply with the instructions to submit details in online forms for account verification,” Beena tells Sputnik.

    Many Bollywood celebrities fell into the ‘Copyright Phishing Scam’.

    On January 10, actress Esha Deol, daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, tweeted that her Instagram account had been hacked after she wantonly clicked on a "copyright violation" message. 

    Actor Vikrant Massey Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked twice in December 2020 after he also made the mistake of clicking on similar 'security violation' messages.  

    ​Similar situations have happened to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan and choreographer-director Farah Khan, and the list goes on. 

    The impact of hacking the social media accounts of celebrities ranges from financial losses to a risk of loss of reputation.

    “More often the data is auctioned in the cybercrime marketplace - Darkweb - that involves big money and opportunities for social manipulation. The more famous or influential the person, the more it will drive a bidding war,” Beena shares.

    “The sensitive data can also be used to scam the family, friends, and fans of celebrities. It could lead to public embarrassment and threaten their social status and careers,” she adds.

    India’s noted cybercrime expert and privacy advocate, Pavan Duggal, tells Sputnik that phishing is one of the most common cyber-criminal activities and has surged during the pandemic.

    “The golden age of cyber crime has begun with the Covid 19 pandemic. Never in the history of the internet have we seen such high frequency and kinds of cyber criminal activity that we are now seeing. Phishing is a cyber security breach offence and cybercrime through social media needs to be looked at in a completely independent unit,” Duggal underlines.

    Despite a rise in the number of cyber crime cases, Duggal points out that conviction rates in cybercrime in India is poor, as trying to arrest a hacker who could be anywhere in the world is the biggest challenge.

    “The conviction rate in India of cyber crime cases is below 1 percent. It means that for every 100 cases that get registered, less than 1% of case get conviction and many don’t get registered as a police complaint. That’s because most of the hackers are either located outside India or they use a large number of anonymisers tools to hide their footprints to get traced online,” Duggal underscores.

    After the amendment of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, a majority of cyber crimes have been made a bailable offence. “Once people come out of jail, they start deleting all electronic incriminating evidence and that makes it impossible to get them convicted,” Duggal explains.

    The need of the hour is to teach users - even celebrities - to make intelligent choices first, and then create a robust mechanism to deal with cyber crime in the nation's infrastructure. “It’s high time that India must become a part of the International treaty or mechanism such as the Budapest Convention to combat this rising crime. There is a need to amend the IT Act and dedicated legal provisions on cyber-crime. We also need more capacity building to law enforcement agencies in detection, investigation and prosecution of cyber crimes in India,” Duggal said.

    Related:

    India Sees 300% Spike in 'China-Backed Hack Attacks' Following Border Clash, Research Firm Claims
    From PM Modi to Top Bureaucrats: Chinese Tech Firm Snooping on 10,000 Indians, Report Suggests
    Hacking My Personal Accounts Won't Make Any Difference to Me or My Life, Says Bollywood’s Hina Khan
    Tags:
    cyberattack, cyber war, Cybercrime, Cyber Crime, scam email, scam case, hacking, Phishing, phishing, celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse