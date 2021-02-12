Flames of Biblical Proportions Leave 9 Dead at Firecracker Factory in Indian Town - Videos

At least nine people have died and over 20 sustained injuries after a fireworks factory went up in flames in the Virudhunagar district of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
Videos from Friday's blaze show fire service personnel carrying out rescue operations and trying to put out the flames.
According to officials, the accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. (local time) prompting several fire engines to be rushed to the venue to extinguish the blaze.
"Nine workers have lost their lives so far while several people have been critically injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital", a fire official said.
Meanwhile, the police said the deceased are yet to be identified, as the bodies are charred beyond recognition.
"The firemen are struggling to enter the factory as the chemicals are still bursting", the officer told Sputnik in the evening.
