Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Asked to Leave Movie Set for Requesting Equal Pay With Male Co-star

In her recently released memoir ‘Unfinished’, Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made some shocking revelations about the struggles she faced to succeed in Bollywood. The former Miss World 2000, who is now married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, shot to fame internationally with such projects as 'Baywatch' and 'Quantico'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed a shocking incident which occurred early on in her career in a recent podcast ‘Skimm’d from The Couch’ for popular website The Skimm. The 38-year-old actress says a producer asked her to leave the film set after she asked to be paid as much as her male co-star.

“They said to take the paycheque which was nominal compared [with the male co-star]… There are so many other girls who will take this opportunity. And, you know, women in movies are interchangeable,” Chopra said.

Not wanting to lose the project, Priyanka accepted the offer and decided to stay on the shoot.

“I didn't do anything about it. I had to work within the system because that's what we're told - if you want this job, this is the only way,” she added.

She confessed that it took her a long time to stand up for herself in the film industry.

"It took almost 15 years for me to get to that place where, you know, I could stand my ground. It took hearing the conversations from other women banding together to give me the confidence to stand up for myself,” she said.

The Quantico actress shot to fame with her performance in Bollywood films such as Fashion, Dostana, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and, most recently, The White Tiger.

She also has several Hollywood projects in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4 and Text For You.