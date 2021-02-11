Register
    Data Security Breach

    Founder of Indian Twitter Rival Koo Denies French Hacker's Claims That App Leaks User Info

    India
    by
    Amid the Indian government's standoff with Twitter over the former’s request to block more than 2,000 accounts for spreading what it calls misinformation on farmers' protests, an India-made micro-blogging app called "Koo" has witnessed massive overnight popularity.

    Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka on Thursday denied claims made by French hacker Elliot Anderson who "tested" the app and concluded that the India-made Twitter competitor was leaking user information like names, emails, date-of-birth, marital status, and gender online.

    Responding to Sputnik's query, Bidawatka said there was no user data leak whatsoever.

    "That's data given by the user to be made public on their profile. You call that a data leak? There's no need for users to panic. Just enjoy using the platform", the Koo co-founder said.

    Bidawatka's reaction comes after French hacker Anderson tweeted screenshots of some metadata claiming that he spent 30 minutes on the India-made app and found data leaks in its system.

    Anderson's claims stirred a buzz on social media, leaving netizens questioning the security provisions on Koo, which also had a Chinese investor Shunwei Capital on board and who is expected to exit the company soon.

    The Chinese firm had actually invested in Koo's earlier branding "Vokal", but its shares have been bought out, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna has revealed to the media. 

    ​Government supporters who have been advocating for Koo over Twitter jumped up with explanations favouring the Indian app.

    ​It is noteworthy that PM Modi's supporters are ready to be patient with Koo, because Twitter has been arguing with the government of late. Narendra Modi had earlier encouraged Indians to use Koo in one of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio talks.

    ​This week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh state chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined Koo. The IT Ministry and Railways Ministry have also made their debut on the Indian micro-blogging platform in the last couple of days. 

    The platform gained momentum after Twitter took "delayed" steps in removing over 2,000 government-listed accounts that were allegedly spreading provocative sentiments concerning the ongoing protests in and around New Delhi.  

    After getting a legal notice over non-compliance from the Indian government, Twitter admitted to having blocked over 500 government-listed accounts from its platform.

