Majestic Lioness Casually Strolls Around Gas Pump After Escaping Gir Forest in India – Video

On Wednesday, a video from Junagarh city in the Indian state of Gujarat showing an adult lioness prowling around a petrol pump by a main road at night went viral.
The clip – which looks like it's recorded on CCTV – was posted on Twitter by Udayan Kachchhi, who also uploaded a video of the same lioness walking around a nearby car park.
Lions in the city of Junagadh is a regular affair nowadays. @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/o2PtLiXmui— Udayan Kachchhi (@Udayan_UK) February 10, 2021
February 10, 2021
According to Kachchhi, the petrol pump is adjacent to Hotel Sarovar Portico opposite the railway station.
The distance between Junagarh and Gir Forest – where the lioness is thought to be from – is 78 km, a journey that takes over two hours by car. No forest officials have commented on the incident as of yet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)