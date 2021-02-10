Despite Glitches Modi Supporters Turn to Indian App Koo to Teach Twitter a Lesson

In recent days, the Indian government and micro-blogging site Twitter have been in a standoff. The Indian IT Ministry wants Twitter to block over 2,000 accounts for spreading "provocative" content about farmers' protests, and until legal notices for non-compliance were sent to the app, it did not begin blocking accounts.

In a bid to teach the US-headquartered platform Twitter a lesson, several government officials as well as supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun migrating from the social media giant to an India-made app called "Koo". The app, developed in Bengaluru back in 2020 is a social networking platform that allows Indians to share their thoughts, promising more visibility than Twitter.

Koo users, however, have been tweeting about some glitches on the app preventing them from finding specific accounts and using other tools on the platform.

Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo told Sputnik that the team is working on fixing some bugs on their app.

"We have got more love and attention than we expected. We faced a heavy load on the system during certain points in the last few days and the team is working to fix it. Such teething issues are common in fast scaling start-ups and we're doing our best to address the problem", said Bidawatka.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi's supporters are ready to be patient with Koo, because Twitter has been arguing with the government of late. Narendra Modi had earlier encouraged Indians to use Koo in one of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio talks.

Koo is still very unstable..... cannot find find people etc



Am prepared to be patient, but this needs sorting out — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) February 10, 2021

Koo has some extra features like,edit koo, cropping of pictures, I believe it will come up as a new revolution in Aatmnirbhar Bharat,if it works on some glitches that are there.👍

Enjoying koo’ing’ at the moment.😊 — पूनम अर्चना सिंह (@kshatriyarch) February 10, 2021

I too joined KOO yesterday . Though it's a newly minted Aap and has certain glitches ,but I welcomed it being an Indian based Aap and devoid of toxicity . I am following you in KOO and I think it would have a great future . — Renu Sharma (@RenuSha36631550) February 9, 2021

It's time to switch to Indian Platform 'KOO'.



I Request @Tejasvi_Surya to come ahead & use Koo App.#AtmaNirbharBharat #kooapp — Sumit Singh (@isumitsingh12) February 10, 2021

​Ironically, #KooApp began to trend on Twitter after the latter published a blog post detailing the legal notices it received from the Indian government over the last ten days. Twitter's post also noted that at the request of the Indian government it has blocked over 500 accounts and is awaiting a response from the IT Ministry regarding a meeting.

#Twitter on taking action against accounts listed by Indian government alleging they spread provocative content around #farmersprotests in India.https://t.co/PRD22Pcz98 pic.twitter.com/5saf5QzU0V — Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) February 10, 2021

#Twitter accepts receiving notices from the Indian government. pic.twitter.com/FcTwXKe4qp — Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) February 10, 2021

​India's IT Ministry has responded to Twitter's post on Koo, paving the way for speculations that the government is ready to ignore Twitter in retaliation to its blog posts and arguments.

Indian government expressed unhappiness over @TwitterSafety's blog ahead of meeting with minister @rsprasad . Interesting fact is that government decided to write it on #Koo rather than #Twitter pic.twitter.com/54NzhyONOh — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 10, 2021

​Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya have been on Koo since August 2020. This week, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh state Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined Koo. In addition, the IT Ministry and the Railways Ministry have also made their debut on the Indian micro-blogging platform in the last couple of days.

BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also asked Twitter to go by the "rules of the land" reminding the platform that India is ruled by a legal framework, not corporate rules.