07:19 GMT11 February 2021
    In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion

    Despite Glitches Modi Supporters Turn to Indian App Koo to Teach Twitter a Lesson

    India
    In recent days, the Indian government and micro-blogging site Twitter have been in a standoff. The Indian IT Ministry wants Twitter to block over 2,000 accounts for spreading "provocative" content about farmers' protests, and until legal notices for non-compliance were sent to the app, it did not begin blocking accounts.

    In a bid to teach the US-headquartered platform Twitter a lesson, several government officials as well as supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun migrating from the social media giant to an India-made app called "Koo". The app, developed in Bengaluru back in 2020 is a social networking platform that allows Indians to share their thoughts, promising more visibility than Twitter. 

    Facebook logo and other social media apps are seen on a screen of mobile phone
    Indian Gov't Officials Switch to Homegrown Apps Amid Privacy Issues With WhatsApp, Twitter
    Koo users, however, have been tweeting about some glitches on the app preventing them from finding specific accounts and using other tools on the platform.

    Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo told Sputnik that the team is working on fixing some bugs on their app.

    "We have got more love and attention than we expected. We faced a heavy load on the system during certain points in the last few days and the team is working to fix it. Such teething issues are common in fast scaling start-ups and we're doing our best to address the problem", said Bidawatka.

    It is noteworthy that PM Modi's supporters are ready to be patient with Koo, because Twitter has been arguing with the government of late. Narendra Modi had earlier encouraged Indians to use Koo in one of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio talks.

    ​Ironically, #KooApp began to trend on Twitter after the latter published a blog post detailing the legal notices it received from the Indian government over the last ten days. Twitter's post also noted that at the request of the Indian government it has blocked over 500 accounts and is awaiting a response from the IT Ministry regarding a meeting.

    ​India's IT Ministry has responded to Twitter's post on Koo, paving the way for speculations that the government is ready to ignore Twitter in retaliation to its blog posts and arguments.

    ​Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya have been on Koo since August 2020. This week, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh state Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined Koo. In addition, the IT Ministry and the Railways Ministry have also made their debut on the Indian micro-blogging platform in the last couple of days.

    BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also asked Twitter to go by the "rules of the land" reminding the platform that India is ruled by a legal framework, not corporate rules.

