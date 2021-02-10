Delhi Police Arrest Man Wanted for Instigating Protests During Republic Day's Red Fort Riot

On 26 January, India's capital was rocked by protests as crowds stormed the iconic Red Fort during the country's 72nd Republic Day celebrations. During a tractor rally, protesting farmers and police clashed at different places in the city, leaving around 400 people injured.

Delhi Police have arrested an on the run suspect accused of instigating protesters to breach the Red Fort during India's Republic Day on 26 January.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Ikbal Singh – a reward was placed on his head of INR 50,000 ($686) before he was arrested in the Hoshiarpur area of Punjab state on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Sputnik, Police Deputy Commissioner (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that during the investigation they found videos of Singh at the Red Fort.

A video clip uploaded on Facebook shows Singh instigating the mob and asking them to force open the fort’s gates and go on a rampage. He was also purportedly heard threatening cops.

Video of #IkbalSingh inciting the crowd to breach the #RedFort on 26 January pic.twitter.com/IZXVPVbpG2 — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 10, 2021

"Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting a Sikh religious flag on the Red Fort," a senior police official said.

​The arrest of Singh comes a day after Deep Sidhu was apprehended for his involvement in the Red Fort riots. He was apparently tracked using advanced technical surveillance.

So far, Delhi Police have registered 44 cases and arrested around 130 people involved in the violence on Republic Day. Several farmer union leaders have been named in the police cases.