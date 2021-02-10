Delhi Police Arrest Man Wanted for Instigating Protests During Republic Day's Red Fort Riot

Delhi Police have arrested an on the run suspect accused of instigating protesters to breach the Red Fort during India's Republic Day on 26 January.
Speaking to Sputnik, Police Deputy Commissioner (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that during the investigation they found videos of Singh at the Red Fort.
A video clip uploaded on Facebook shows Singh instigating the mob and asking them to force open the fort’s gates and go on a rampage. He was also purportedly heard threatening cops.
Video of #IkbalSingh inciting the crowd to breach the #RedFort on 26 January pic.twitter.com/IZXVPVbpG2— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 10, 2021
"Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting a Sikh religious flag on the Red Fort," a senior police official said.
So far, Delhi Police have registered 44 cases and arrested around 130 people involved in the violence on Republic Day. Several farmer union leaders have been named in the police cases.
