Massive Manhunt Underway for Liquor Mafia Accused of Murderous Assault on Indian Cops

On Tuesday evening, a police constable was killed and a sub-inspector was wounded by miscreants when they went to raid an illegal liquor factory and put up a notice in the Kasganj area of Uttar Pradesh.

India's Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday morning launched a massive manhunt across the state against the accused in a case of murderous assault on a police team.

Speaking to Sputnik, Superintendent of Police (S.P. Kasganj) Manoj Sonkar said that constable Devendra Singh and sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Pal went to the Kashganj area to paste a court proclamation order at the house of Moti Singh, allegedly involved in the operation of an illegal liquor manufacturing unit and named in 11 cases.

"Our personnel were captured and thrashed with sticks and other objects. They somehow managed to escape and raise an alarm. After we got to know about the attack on our personnel, a team was rushed to the spot and the two personnel were found in the fields with injuries", Sonkar said while describing the incident, which happened on Tuesday evening.

#UPPolice Sub-Inspector and a constable on patrolling duty were held hostage by liquor mafia in #Kasganj and thrashed mercilessly. The constable succumbed to injuries during treatment. @kasganjpolice pic.twitter.com/FdC3tdgDTa — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) February 9, 2021

​Both officers were rushed to the hospital, where Kumar is undergoing treatment, while Singh was pronounced dead, police said.

"We had formed several teams to nab the accused and during one of the raids we have managed to gun down a suspected liquor mafia operative Elkar Singh, brother of Moti Singh", Sonkar stated.

The officer also mentioned that they are also searching for the weapons that were looted from the two cops during the assault by the suspected liquor mafia.

Meanwhile, following the incident, state chief Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against the accused, directing the police to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA).