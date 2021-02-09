Register
09 February 2021
    A Nihang (sikh warrior) beats a policeman with a baton during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021

    Delhi Police Arrest Actor Deep Sidhu Involved in Republic Day Violence at Iconic Red Fort

    India
    by
    On 26 January, India's national capital Delhi witnessed violence at the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of the country's 72nd Republic Day. During a tractor rally, police and protesting farmers clashed in different places of the city, leading to around 400 personnel being injured.

    Delhi Police have arrested actor Deep Sidhu, involved in the 26 January Red Fort riots, officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, Sidhu was tracked using advanced technical surveillance.

    Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of INR 100,000 ($1,350) to anyone who would share information about the whereabouts of actor Deep Sidhu, who was involved in hoisting flags at Red Fort on the Republic Day.

    The Delhi Police stated that Sidhu has been named as a main accused in the violence that unfolded after farmers held a tractor rally in different parts of Delhi on 26 January. 

    "Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting a Sikh religious flag on the Red Fort", a senior police official said. 
    So far, Delhi Police have registered 44 cases and arrested around 130 people involved in the violence on Republic Day. Several farmer union leaders have been named in the cases.

    Since the incident took place, farmer unions have alleged that it was anti-social or fringe elements like Sidhu who instigated the protesters and turned the peaceful agitation violent.

    However, replying to the allegations Sidhu posted videos on Facebook from unknown locations in which he expressed his anger against the farmer unions and Punjabis for branding him a "traitor".

    "I have raised the voice of Punjab and its people. I was branded a traitor. There were half a million people at the Red Fort, including singers and leaders, but only one [I] was singled out", Sidhu said, while adding that he is not affiliated with any political party.
