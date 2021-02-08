Register
11:25 GMT08 February 2021
    Gehana Vasisth's Publicist Says Actress 'Falsely Implicated' in Porn Racket Following Arrest

    India
    Indian actress–model Gehana Vasisth – aka Vandana Tiwari – who has appeared in several Hindi & Telugu movies, as well as popular web series ‘Gandii Baat,’ was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on 6 February for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website.

    After the arrest of Indian actress and model Gehana Vasisth in connection with an online porno racket, her publicist Flynn Remedios has claimed that she's “innocent” and “falsely implicated."

    "Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket etc….She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her," Remedios said in a statement.

    “As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she (Gehana) has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorised as erotica," ​Remodios said. 

    According to police officials quoted by Times of India, Gehana "would get struggling actors to work in films and lure them to work for her. An actor working for her was paid INR 15,000-20,000 (around $275) per movie.”

    “She had shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her website that required a subscription of INR 2,000 ($27)  to watch. Three of her bank accounts having $3.6 million are under the scanner as the funds were allegedly generated through such subscribers,” a Mumbai police official said.

    Pointing out that "there is a legal difference between erotica or sensual or bold films and hard-core porn," Flynn, in the media statement, said, “Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world, has mixed up and clubbed together Gehana's erotica film making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India… (sic).”

    Gehana will appear before a judge on Monday. Her publicist hopes that “the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."

    She was arrested following Mumbai Police raiding a house on Thursday in Mumbai’s Malad area, during which they reportedly found a porn film set and cameras. The cops also rescued one woman.

    Six other people have been arrested in connection with the case. 

