Flood After 'Breaking of a Part' of Glacier Near Power Project Prompts Evacuations in India

India’s Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the banks of the Dhauli Ganga River amid a massive flood, according to the ANI news outlet.
"The Rishiganga power project has been damaged ... causing the river's water level to rise continuously," the local police department in the state of Uttarakhand said on Twitter.
#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
