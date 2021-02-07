Watch Massive Flood Wreak Havoc in Uttarakhand, India

Shocking visuals of a massive flood in the Dhauliganga River in India's Uttarakhand state have made their way to the Internet.
The incident took place on Sunday morning after a glacier broke off in Joshimath city, where the Rishiganga power project was going on, causing a rise in the water level in the Dhauliganga River.
According to officials, about 150 labourers working on the power project are missing. A high alert has been declared in the Chamoli district, and hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been rushed to carry out rescue operations.
"A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Gov't is taking all necessary steps", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told the Indian newswire ANI.
#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Tragic news from #Uttrakhand. Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga near #Joshimath has resulted in destruction of many river bankside houses & Rishiganga Project. Rescue operations underway by @ITBP_official. Praying for people affected by this natural calamity. https://t.co/z3PCq9gCl8 pic.twitter.com/yOsVJruJtF— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 7, 2021
Videos from the nearby Reni village have also surfaced on the Internet, showing how floods have destroyed many riverside houses due to either a cloudburst or the breach of a reservoir.
This doesn’t look good. Prayers for people around Joshimath, Uttarakhand. A big flood in Dhauli Ganga near Reni village, 26 KM from Joshimath. Many homes destroyed after cloudburst and breaching of reservoir. ITBP rushed in for rescue
Video: @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/E5j1PTDZo7— Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) February 7, 2021
The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga River, ANI reported.
"People are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda River. As a precautionary measure, the flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar dam & Rishikesh dam have been emptied", Rawat said.
तपोवन में रेस्क्यू कार्य जारी।— chamoli police (@chamolipolice) February 7, 2021
पुलिस प्रसाशन मोके पर। pic.twitter.com/OuQT3wEVz5
All comments
Show new comments (0)