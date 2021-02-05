Man Offering to Kill Prime Minister Modi for $68.6 K on Facebook Arrested

Police in India's Puducherry Union Territory have arrested a real estate agent for a Facebook post in which he offered to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi for $68,600 (INR 50 million).
The man has been identified as 43-year-old Sathyanandam, a resident of Ariyankuppam Village, a police statement revealed on Friday.
The accused had also made several social media posts dishonouring other leaders in a bid to instigate communal violence.
He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making a statement conducive to public mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.
In September 2020, a 42-year-old man was arrested in India's Cuttack district for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath on social media.
The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 124A (Sedition).
