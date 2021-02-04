Delhi Police Register Case Against Greta Thunberg Over Tweets on Farmers Protest

On Tuesday night, Thunberg extended her support to farmers protesting in India on the micro-blogging site Twitter, saying "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India". Thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against three farm laws.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a case against Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg over her tweets on the farmer protests.

According to the police, Thunberg has been booked under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Minutes after the Delhi Police registered the case, Thunberg took to Twitter to double down on her position on the issue.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

The development comes after Thunberg extended her support to the farmers protesting in India on the micro-blogging platform, saying "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India" along with a CNN story link about the protests and the government restricting Internet access near the protest sites.

Later on Wednesday night, the Swedish climate activist shared a "toolkit" advising people on how to show support for the protests.

While she has deleted the previous toolkit, claiming that was an old one, she posted a similar toolkit on Wednesday evening with information on support for farmers.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

​Reacting to comments made by foreign individuals and entities like Thunberg, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday saying their tweets were "not accurate".

The statement said, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken".