Register
07:20 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sign on hope

    World Cancer Day: Bollywood Celebs Who Successfully Battled the Dreaded Disease

    © CC0 / Fotorech
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081976540_0:77:1920:1157_1200x675_80_0_0_5fc02b10e096c5896ee52d4d9f58124e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102041081975734-world-cancer-day-bollywood-celebs-who-successfully-battled-the-dreaded-disease/

    Call them "Cancer Survivors" or "Crusaders" who spread awareness about the early detection and cure of the deadly disease, those Bollywood celebs who've lived through the toughest phase of their lives have turned into an inspiration for millions of others.

    On World Cancer Day, 4 February, Sputnik takes a look at a few Bollywood celebrities who have been instilling hope and positivity in others while developing a spirit of never giving up in their battle with cancer. 

    Lisa Ray

    Touted as one of the hottest Indian-Canadian supermodel-actresses of the 90s, Lisa Ray was diagnosed with myeloma (an incurable form of blood cancer) in 2009. After undergoing stem cell transplants for a year, Lisa was declared cancer-free.

    Making the impossible look possible, Lisa started advocating about cancer and stem cell therapy. To instill hope, faith, and positivity in those living through the deadly disease, Lisa penned the experience in her blog "The Yellow Diaries".

    She wrote her memoir "Close to the Bone" that not only talks about her journey of overcoming cancer, but shares the spirit of celebrating life as it captures her journey from being a model, actress, and much more.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray)

    Sonali Bendre

    The news of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre suffering from "metastatic cancer" made headlines in 2018. She revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with "high grade" cancer (metastatic cancer that spreads all over, affecting the entire body) and also shared pictures of her being bald.

    She took a sabbatical of over five months and went to the US for treatment where doctors told her that she had a 30% chance of survival. However, that didn't deter her spirit and she fought with all her might and overcame the cancer.

    Manisha Koirala

    The "Dil Se" actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and moved to New York for treatment. After multiple chemotherapies and surgeries, Manisha defeated cancer in 2015.

    She authored and documented her journey in the book "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life", and has shared about going through several breakdowns during her treatment. She has finally recovered and is now part of many NGOs including Cancer Care Nepal to help cancer patients.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

    Tahira Kashyap

    In 2018, Tahira Kashyap, the writer-director wife of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer for which she underwent a mastectomy procedure to surgically remove her affected breast.

    She shared her experience on social media by penning a powerful poem "Scars" to encourage cancer survivors to proudly show off their cancer marks, which she says represent an "indomitable spirit that can't be crushed by any fright".

    Anurag Basu

    In 2004, director Anurag Basu was diagnosed with acute leukaemia (a type of blood cancer caused due to increasing white blood cells). Doctors told him that he had only two months to live. However, with his willpower, positive approach, and medical treatment Anurag recovered. He opened up about his journey of overcoming cancer and inspired many others to not lose hope.

    Rakesh Roshan

    Rakesh Roshan, the popular filmmaker and father of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma (a type of throat cancer) in December 2018.

    Hrithik took to social media to announce his father's cancer diagnosis. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, Rakesh recovered completely in 2019.

    Nafisa Ali Sodhi

    Actress and activist Nafisa Ali Sodhi was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018, but she never let that deter her spirits.

    She posted a picture during one of her chemotherapies in which she was all smiles. After a couple chemotherapy sessions, she was diagnosed as cancer-free in 2019 and has been advocating to spread awareness about early detection of the deadly disease and its cure.

    Related:

    Hindi Cinema Bleeds, Fans Heartbroken as Bollywood's Yesteryear 'Lover Boy' Rishi Kapoor Dies
    Bollywood Celebs Mourn Demise of Hollywood's 'Black Panther'
    ‘Greatest Actor of Bollywood’: Celebs Mark Late Irrfan Khan’s Birthday With His Special Moments
    Tags:
    World Cancer Day, cancer, illness, celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood, cancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse