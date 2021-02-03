Bollywood Ups Ante, Censures American Celebrities for Misleading Propaganda on Farmers Protest

With #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, and many others have triggered a movement on social media, urging people to stand united and not fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies.
The movement began after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement reacting to comments by Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg, Amanda Cerny, along with others and urged people that before making any assumptions or jumping to any conclusions, they must understand what the issue really is.
Superstar Akshay Kumar took the movement up a notch higher by tweeting, “…the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences”.
Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021
Actor Ajay Devgn joined the bandwagon and said, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour...”
Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021
Sharing the MEA statement on Twitter, actor Suniel Shetty tweeted, “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than a half-truth”.
We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021
Calling farmers “the backbone of India”, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said, “…Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone…Let us not let anyone divide us”.
We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021
From "New Amsterdam" series actor Anupam Kher to filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Nila Madhab Panda to singer Kailash Kher and others, many have joined forces to advocate for peace and to remain united.
Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether https://t.co/4PhlCCowz4— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 3, 2021
हमारे देश के अंदरूनी मामलों में दख़ल देने वाले कुछ विदेशियों के लिए यह शेर अर्ज़ है...— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 3, 2021
रिंदे ख़राब हाल को ज़ाहिद ना छेड तू ,
तुझको परायी क्या पड़ी अपनी नबेड तू.. :)#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda
बढ़ते वर्चस्व को देख भारत विरोधी किसी भी हद तक गिर रहे. Even in this sad phase of pandemic,India is helping all nations with vaccine supply for the sake of Humanity.Let all realise that India is ONE & will not tolerate comments against it. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda— Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) February 3, 2021
Talks are the only way forward, let's work towards a solution, a nation divided will never lead to a resolution, farmers are important, the country is important and together we can tide over any crisis 🙏 #IndiaTogether https://t.co/DueBtF8D9G— Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) February 3, 2021
While many Bollywood celebrities are now coming out against American celebs such as Rihanna, whose tweet - allegedly based on “half-truth” - sparked social media outrage, some have been appreciating her and others for voicing their concern and drawing international attention to the farmer issue.
Within hours of Rihanna’s tweet on India's protesting farmers, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, as a gesture of appreciation, released a song dedicated to her titled "Riri (Rihanna)".
Taking a jibe at Diljit, actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been critical of the farmers and called them terrorists, tweeted in Hindi, “He also needs to earn a rupee or two. Since when have you been planning this? It takes at least a month to release a song, and libru (a short derogatory term for liberal) want us to believe it's all organic. Ha ha".
Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021
Rihanna's tweet has brought a sea of reactions from many international celebrities, bringing global attention to the ongoing farmer protests in India.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021
What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU— Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
The public opinion on these protests is divided, with some supporting the farmers and others siding with the Modi government.
