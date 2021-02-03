Mia Khalifa Pounded by Indian Farmers After Commenting on Delhi Protests

Following pop singer Rihanna and famed young environmentalist Greta Thunberg, adult movie star Mia Khalifa has raised her voice in favour of the protesting farmers.
Taking to Twitter, the sassy 27-year-old former porn-star shared an image of an elderly Sikh man surrounded by protesters while sarcastically targeting people who have called the protesting farmers "paid actors" in the past.
"Paid actors", huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0— Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
Khalifa's tweet quickly garnered over 15,000 re-tweets and more than 51,000 likes on the micro-bogging site.
Netizens in India, however, took the opportunity to lighten the otherwise tense situation on Twitter by sharing hilarious memes featuring Khalifa in context with the protests.
Bhakts after Mia Khalifa extend support to farmers:#miakhalifaِ #farmersrprotest #bhakts pic.twitter.com/PC8SeKNU1h— Nsrao (@Nsrao_) February 3, 2021
New hard working farmers supporting the ongoing farmers protest....#rihana#GretaThunberg #miakhalifaِ pic.twitter.com/PdOWJFyYMu— Aman Jeengar (@amanjeengar) February 3, 2021
#FarmersProtest— Non Performing Asset 🇮🇳 || (@viivecasm) February 3, 2021
Johnny sins and mia khalifa heading for farmer protest pic.twitter.com/HWGmCja8fu
"मिया खलीफा" spotted near tikri border with johnny sins.... pic.twitter.com/LXFQCUQW2i— News Striker (@airborneindia) February 3, 2021
In one of her tweets, Khalifa also called the Indian government's decision to snap internet connections in parts of Delhi a violation of human rights.
What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU— Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021
International celebrities turned their attention to the ongoing farmer protests in India after singer Rihanna tweeted how shocked she was at the events. "Why aren’t we talking about it?", Rihanna tweeted.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement slamming foreign individuals and entities including Rihanna, Greta, and others for their comments on the ongoing farmer protests without knowing the entire truth, causing social media outrage.
