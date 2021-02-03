Mia Khalifa Pounded by Indian Farmers After Commenting on Delhi Protests

Thousands of farmers have stayed put on Delhi's borders since 26 November, protesting three farm laws passed in September 2020. On 26 January, the protests took a violent turn as clashes erupted between farmers and security officials in the nation's capital. International public figures are now extending their support to Indian farmers.

Following pop singer Rihanna and famed young environmentalist Greta Thunberg, adult movie star Mia Khalifa has raised her voice in favour of the protesting farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the sassy 27-year-old former porn-star shared an image of an elderly Sikh man surrounded by protesters while sarcastically targeting people who have called the protesting farmers "paid actors" in the past.

"Paid actors", huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

​Khalifa's tweet quickly garnered over 15,000 re-tweets and more than 51,000 likes on the micro-bogging site.

Netizens in India, however, took the opportunity to lighten the otherwise tense situation on Twitter by sharing hilarious memes featuring Khalifa in context with the protests.

#FarmersProtest

Johnny sins and mia khalifa heading for farmer protest pic.twitter.com/HWGmCja8fu — Non Performing Asset 🇮🇳 || (@viivecasm) February 3, 2021

"मिया खलीफा" spotted near tikri border with johnny sins.... pic.twitter.com/LXFQCUQW2i — News Striker (@airborneindia) February 3, 2021

​In one of her tweets, Khalifa also called the Indian government's decision to snap internet connections in parts of Delhi a violation of human rights.

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

​International celebrities turned their attention to the ongoing farmer protests in India after singer Rihanna tweeted how shocked she was at the events. "Why aren’t we talking about it?", Rihanna tweeted.

​India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement slamming foreign individuals and entities including Rihanna, Greta, and others for their comments on the ongoing farmer protests without knowing the entire truth, causing social media outrage.