Delhi Cops Stop Groups From Marching in Support of Protesting Farmers - Video

Hundreds of activists of several student, youth, and women organisations have been prevented by police from holding a march in support of protesting farmers starting from central Delhi’s Mandi House area up to the Jantar Mantar area.
They intended to carry out the march to support farmers who have been camping on the city’s Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders in large numbers since November end.
Videos from the spot show a heavy police presence with barricades placed to stop the protesters.
Citizens assemble at Mandi House to take out a march to Jantar Mantar in support of farmers' resistance. Citizens against repression, citizens with farmers, citizens for democracy. Stop turning India into a police state. #FarmersProtest #FencingLikeChinaPak pic.twitter.com/vnadeX8vtE— Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) February 3, 2021
#CitizensMarch4Farmers : Police barricading at #BarakhambaRoad. Protestors are not allowed to march to #JantarMantar @NBTDilli pic.twitter.com/FIexevNFYH— Katyayani Upreti (@katyaupreti) February 3, 2021
A senior police officer of the Delhi Police said they will not be allowed to march to the Jantar Mantar area, as prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 (which prohibits the gathering of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, and carrying of firearms and can be invoked for up to two months) are already in place there.
