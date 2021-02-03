Rahul Gandhi Lists Dictators Whose Surnames Begin With 'M' in Apparent Hint to PM Modi

Against the backdrop of protests by farmers raging in and around New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is taking measures to control the riot-ridden situation in India's capital. The Indian government has been facing flak online for snapping internet and telecom services in parts of Delhi and getting many Twitter accounts blocked.

Taking what appears to be a jibe at PM Modi's stringent governing techniques to control the protest situation in Delhi, opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a list of "dictators" whose surnames begin with the letter M – just like PM Modi's.

"Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?", Gandhi tweeted, listing the names of several controversial leaders like former Pakistani Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf and Italian strongman Benito Mussolini among others.

Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?



Marcos

Mussolini

Milošević

Mubarak

Mobutu

Musharraf

Micombero — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2021

​Gandhi's post stirred up major buzz on social media, as netizens began expressing their opinions on the Congress politician's observation.

Mixed public reactions were observed on the post that has already gained over 7,000 re-tweets, 34,000 likes, and more than 3,000 comments. While some people sided with Gandhi in apparent hint to PM Modi, others listed names of famous Indian and international comedians whose names start with "R" – sarcastically getting back at the opposition leader.

Certainly Modi cannot be in the list. That will belittle the list He is the first of his kind and world will remember him as the worst ever destructive force in this century. — Vasanthraj (@msvjain) February 3, 2021

Why do so many comedians have names that begin with R?



Raju Srivastav

Rohan Joshi

Rajpal Yadav

Red Richardson

Rhodri Rhys

Radhika Vaz

Rahul Gandhi — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) February 3, 2021

Why do all clowns look like this? pic.twitter.com/n6xPNPZQMT — Rhaegar (@thePatriot_IND) February 3, 2021

Bhakts are so hateful against Mahatma Gandhi that they forget he was not our PM.

Nehru ji was our 1st PM.



Manmohan Singh was said to be 'Maun' by Bhakts Now they are comparing MMS with Mussolini 🤣🤣🤣

This is why Little knowledge is dangerous thing.#bhakts https://t.co/UqBUC2yoHg — AryanKumar (@IAryanKr) February 3, 2021

​Netizens also noted that Gandhi's Italian mother Sonia's last name was "Maino" before she married into the Gandhi family.

This man's stupidity is unmatchable.. not only he forgot his mother's surname "Maino".. also forgets "Mohandas" #Pappu #Maino https://t.co/9MHRotF3ZE — Maverick (@Tapan25) February 3, 2021

​Gandhi has not responded to any reactions on his post as of now.

The 50-year old Congress leader recently targeted PM Modi's government with heavy criticism about the rising price of fuel in India.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi had said that while Indians were suffering due to inflation, PM Modi's government has been busy with tax collection.