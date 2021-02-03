Rahul Gandhi Lists Dictators Whose Surnames Begin With 'M' in Apparent Hint to PM Modi

Taking what appears to be a jibe at PM Modi's stringent governing techniques to control the protest situation in Delhi, opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a list of "dictators" whose surnames begin with the letter M – just like PM Modi's.
"Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?", Gandhi tweeted, listing the names of several controversial leaders like former Pakistani Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf and Italian strongman Benito Mussolini among others.
Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2021
Marcos
Mussolini
Milošević
Mubarak
Mobutu
Musharraf
Micombero
Gandhi's post stirred up major buzz on social media, as netizens began expressing their opinions on the Congress politician's observation.
Mixed public reactions were observed on the post that has already gained over 7,000 re-tweets, 34,000 likes, and more than 3,000 comments. While some people sided with Gandhi in apparent hint to PM Modi, others listed names of famous Indian and international comedians whose names start with "R" – sarcastically getting back at the opposition leader.
Certainly Modi cannot be in the list. That will belittle the list He is the first of his kind and world will remember him as the worst ever destructive force in this century.— Vasanthraj (@msvjain) February 3, 2021
Why do so many comedians have names that begin with R?— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) February 3, 2021
Raju Srivastav
Rohan Joshi
Rajpal Yadav
Red Richardson
Rhodri Rhys
Radhika Vaz
Rahul Gandhi
Why do all clowns look like this? pic.twitter.com/n6xPNPZQMT— Rhaegar (@thePatriot_IND) February 3, 2021
Bhakts are so hateful against Mahatma Gandhi that they forget he was not our PM.— AryanKumar (@IAryanKr) February 3, 2021
Nehru ji was our 1st PM.
Manmohan Singh was said to be 'Maun' by Bhakts Now they are comparing MMS with Mussolini 🤣🤣🤣
This is why Little knowledge is dangerous thing.#bhakts https://t.co/UqBUC2yoHg
Netizens also noted that Gandhi's Italian mother Sonia's last name was "Maino" before she married into the Gandhi family.
This man's stupidity is unmatchable.. not only he forgot his mother's surname "Maino".. also forgets "Mohandas" #Pappu #Maino https://t.co/9MHRotF3ZE— Maverick (@Tapan25) February 3, 2021
Gandhi has not responded to any reactions on his post as of now.
The 50-year old Congress leader recently targeted PM Modi's government with heavy criticism about the rising price of fuel in India.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi had said that while Indians were suffering due to inflation, PM Modi's government has been busy with tax collection.
