Rihanna's Tweet About Indian Farmers' Protest Sparks Social Media Uproar, Kangana Calls Her 'Fool'

India is witnessing one of its biggest protests as thousands of farmers have been agitating on Delhi's borders for over two months, demanding the repeal of three new farm laws passed by the Modi government in September 2020.

It's Rihanna vs Kangana Ranaut, as the global sensation and pop singer's tweet about protests by farmers set the internet on fire and sparked outrage on social media.

On Tuesday night, Rihanna retweeted a news story on the internet shutdown in several areas of Delhi after a clash between protesters and police officials during a "tractor rally" on 26 January. Saying she was shocked by what's happening in India's capital city, she asked, "Why no one is talking about it?"

Her tweet went viral in no time. While many Indian celebrities lauded Rihanna for voicing her concern over the protests, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at her by calling her a "fool" and said the protesters weren't farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

While Kangana is getting brutally trolled by the netizens for calling farmers "terrorists", people are also taking a jibe at Rihanna by calling it a publicity stunt and for not being aware of the exact situation.

Before Rihanna, Kangana also trolled Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and had an ugly spat with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh​ as she accused him of misleading the farmers and supporting them without knowing the reality on the ground.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's tweet has brought a sea of reactions from many international celebrities, bringing global attention to the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

American actress and vlogger Amanda Cerny joined the bandwagon, sharing a post and "calling for human rights to be enforced".

US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena also took to Twitter criticising the situation, writing "We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters".