Late Bollywood Star Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Detained by Anti-Narcotics Team

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rishikesh Pawar, an assistant director, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the ongoing drug probe linked to the actor's demise.
His name emerged in the investigation for allegedly arranging and supplying drugs to the late actor.
The NCB had to conduct a search operation for Rishikesh, because he failed to appear despite multiple summons. He has reportedly been in hiding since 7 January 2021.
Breaking News 💥— 🦋Simran 🦋 (@Shona21062594) January 8, 2021
Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a search for Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday.#UncoverSSRKillers@nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt@mayureshkrishna @vikirti pic.twitter.com/zxaFNXzAgg
The assistant director's name also cropped up in the investigation when Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was interrogated.
In September 2020, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, among others were arrested in the drug probe linked to Sushant's death. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea after she spent nearly one month behind bars.
The NCB has been investigating the alleged drug case in Bollywood since Sushant's demise and has questioned several celebrities in connection with the said probe, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Gabriela Demetriades, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh.
