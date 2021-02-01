Register
14:55 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

    Delhi Police Publish List of 122 Arrested People to Dispel Rumours, Criticism

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081922188_0:167:2964:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_24c488e8274cd74aac13d227a642246e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102011081946892-delhi-police-publish-list-of-122-arrested-people-to-dispel-rumours-criticism/

    On 26 January, the country's 72nd Republic Day, riots broke out in Delhi near the Red Fort during a tractor rally staged by the protesting farmers. They and the police clashed at various places in the city, leading to around 400 police being injured.

    As many as 122 rioters have been arrested and 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Indian Republic Day, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

    According to the force's public relations officer Eish Singhal, police have taken the step of providing information about all the arrested people on their website - which the general public is free to view - to clear the air of any sort of confusion.

    "There are various rumours being spread about illegal detention and missing farmers since the violence on 26 January. Their details are available on Delhi Police website. No one has been illegally detained by the police," Singhal said.

    The statement from the police came hours after a plea was made in the Delhi High Court to seek the "release of all persons including, but not limited to, farmers who have been illegally detained on or after 26 January, in and around Singhu Border, Tikri Border and Ghazipur border".

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday increased the security, placed barricades and spread razorwire across several roads near the border of Delhi to prevent protesting farmers from entering the national capital during the annual budget session in Parliament.

    Since late November 2020, farmers have been protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

    According to the government, the laws allow farmers to sell their produce at places apart from their designated agriculture market. They are also designed to allow contract farming under which they can enter into supply agreements with private firms for remunerative and pre-determined prices.

    Farmers believe that the new laws would pave the way for dismantling the minimum support price system (MSP) as part of state procurement of their harvest, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

    Related:

    #PeacefulProtestsContinue: Farmers Blame Miscreants for Maligning Their Image on Republic Day
    As Post-Republic Day Chaos Settles, Protesting Farmers Unrelentingly Stay Put in Delhi
    Indian PM Modi Breaks Silence on Republic Day Farmer Violence: Shocked at 'Insult' to National Flag
    Tags:
    protest, farmers, Republic Day of India, Red Fort (Lal Qila), Delhi, Police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse