India to Spend $4.7 Billion to Boost Covid Vaccination Drive

The Finance Minister presented her budget at a time when the economy is reeling from the effects of global pandemic. She said that health and well being was one of the pillars on which this year’s budget rested on.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament’s lower house Lok Sabha on Monday said that India will spend INR 350 Billion ($4.7) to give impetus to the Covid vaccination drive being rolled out in the country.

Presenting the Modi Government’s ninth budget, which includes the interim budget, the minister committed more funds than this should they fall short. “I am committed to provide further funds if required.”

In her announcements for health sector, Sitharaman said a new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched with a total outlay of INR 641 Billion ($ 8.7 Billion) over a period of six years..

Giving due significance to the health sector, which has acquired immense importance during the Covid-19 pandemic raging globally, Sitharaman proposed to increase the total budget outlay for health by 137 percent.

This includes rolling out of pneumococcal vaccine, confined to six states at present, across the country. It is expected to avert deaths of more than 50,000 children in the country.

Sitharaman’s increase in health budget outlay has been hailed by health experts. Aman Gupta, Managing Partner & Co-founder SPAG Asia, Healthcare Communications Expert told Sputnik, “The healthcare budget this year is significant. The increase in healthcare spending is a step in the right direction and puts much-needed emphasis on health infrastructure with a three-fold approach on preventive care, curative care and overall well-being.”