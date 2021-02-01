Twitterstorm as Wife of India's Biggest Comedian Kapil Sharma, Ginni, Welcomes Their Second Child

Fans of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma have flooded social media with congratulatory wishes after he announced the birth of the second child - a baby boy - with wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday morning.
Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021
Within a few minutes of this news, many Bollywood celebrities joined his fans in offering their best wishes on social media, making Kapil Sharma's name start trending.
Mubaraakkk ho mere bhai!!! This is such great news!!! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love. https://t.co/OmaIwMrHLR— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 1, 2021
Congratulations to the entire family and loads and loads of love to the little Prince. God bless you with Happiness Forever ❤️🤗 https://t.co/2hCVdculOT— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 1, 2021
Congratulations 🎉 @KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/cDtWlm8g1D— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 1, 2021
Godbless ❤️— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 1, 2021
The comedian has made a conscious decision to take a paternity break from his hit television programme 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sony Entertainment Television in order to take care of the newborn. The show is expected to go off-air this month.
Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021
