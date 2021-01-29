Iced Coffee: Netizens and Skiers Wowed by Igloo-Shaped Cafe in Kashmir

The new cafe in the Gulamarg ski resort is giving skiers the chance to cool off even further after riding the slopes as the virus continues to rock India's hospitality sector.

An igloo-shaped cafe in the ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir is wowing skiers and making waves on the internet.

The Igloo Café is also providing some light relief from the effects of the coronavirus, which has decimated the travel and hospitality industry in India of late.

The unique spot is the brain-child of hotelier Syed Waseem Shah, who built it in just 15 days.

Indian daily Outlook quoted him as saying that he was inspired to create the eatery after seeing a similar thing in Switzerland. Gulmarg's Igloo Café will be open until 28 February.

Are u aware of #Kashmir’s first Igloo Cafe?



Do u know the man behind the first-of-its-kind initiative?



Syed Waseem Shah, a young professional hotelier, came up with this unique idea of creating a ovr 20 feet by 13 feet igloo in Gulmarg.



And this hs left Kashmiris enchanted! pic.twitter.com/yCUYAmlnsr — Rabyanoor (@rabyanoor1) January 29, 2021

​This café enables tourists to enjoy the experience of using snow chairs and ice tables and can serve 16 people lunch and dinner meals at a time.

Some netizens are finding the concept "cool" and others are appreciating it as "amazing".

Kashmir's first Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg, made up of snow and ice. Amazing!@JandKTourism @DrGnitoo pic.twitter.com/bVgVwieuAI — Mudasir Maqbool (@MudasirJourno) January 25, 2021

​Indian hotels and restaurants have struggled due to the pandemic. Media reports suggest that business is currently down by up to 80 percent as the country hopes its vaccine rollout soon improves the situation.