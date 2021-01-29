Register
11:48 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker shows a vial of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as she prepares to start vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kathmandu, Nepal January 27, 2021.

    Pakistan Lashes Out at India's 'COVID Diplomacy' After UN Hails New Delhi for Vaccine Exports

    © REUTERS / NAVESH CHITRAKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081919648_0:58:2977:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_438667496611964af5271aab6fa1c174.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101291081917454-pakistan-lashes-out-at-indias-covid-diplomacy-after-un-hails-new-delhi-for-vaccine-exports/

    Although India’s COVID diplomacy is winning accolades from other governments in the South Asia region, it has drawn criticism from New Delhi’s arch-rival, Islamabad, which has called upon Indian authorities to first focus on the healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, a major bone of contention between the two sides.

    Pakistan has taken a critical view of the United Nations’ (UN) praise for India’s ongoing COVID diplomacy, as it alleged that the healthcare system in Jammu and Kashmir union territory (UT) was in a deplorable state, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government continued to “flaunt” its diplomacy abroad.

    “It is ironic that a country that continues to flaunt its so-called vaccine diplomacy abroad has turned hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir into graveyards, choking essential medical supplies, let alone the COVID vaccine”, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Jawad Ali Chatha said at the General Assembly.

    Chatha was referring to some media reports on the poor state of the healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, which critics of New Delhi view as indifference of the federal government after the August 2019 decision to abrogate the semi-autonomous status of the region.

    Both Pakistan and China, which claim part of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, have refused to recognise New Delhi’s August 2019 decision. On numerous occasions, India has categorically stated that Jammu and Kashmir is its “internal matter”.

    The Pakistani diplomat’s reaction came in the wake of UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres’ remarks to the member states of the General Assembly.

    “Our first priority for 2021 is to respond to COVID-19. Vaccines are the first great moral test before us… But the world is falling short”, Guterres said during his address, also expressing concern that vaccines were only reaching a handful of countries quickly.

    Talking to reporters following his speech, the UN secretary general hailed India’s COVID production facility as an “asset for the world”.

    ​"I think that the vaccine production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today. I hope that the world understands that it must be fully used”, said Guterres.

    India has so far exported millions of the domestically-manufactured COVID vaccine to countries in its neighbourhood.

    “From 20 January 2021 onwards, we have gifted over 55 lakh (5.5 million) doses of vaccines to our neighbouring countries and in our extended neighbourhood – Bhutan (150,000), Maldives (100,000), Nepal (1 million), Bangladesh (2 million), Myanmar (1.5 million), Mauritius (100,000), Seychelles (50,000), Sri Lanka (500,000) and Bahrain (100,000). These supplies are based on requests from these countries”, India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at his weekly briefing on Thursday.

    “Over the next few days, we plan to gift further quantities to Oman (100,000), CARICOM countries (500,000), Nicaragua (200,000) and Pacific Island states (200,000)”, the Indian official informed mediapersons.

    The South Asian country is currently manufacturing two COVID vaccines at its production facilities — Covaxin, indigenously developed by the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, which has been jointly developed in the United Kingdom by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

    In India, Covishield is being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

    Related:

    India's COVID Race: Efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech Vaccines Questioned by Experts
    Homeless in India Seek Vaccine on Priority to Get Rid of 'Untouchable' Tag Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Fire Did Not Affect AstraZeneca's Covishield Vaccine Production, Says Serum Institute Chief
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse