Tear Gas Shells Fired to Control Clashes Between Locals and Farmers at Delhi's Singhu Border - Video

The farmers' demonstration at Delhi's border with Singhu gained momentum on Friday when a group, claiming to be local residents, took to the streets and started throwing stones at the farmers and vandalising their tents, demanding the area be vacated.
A Sputnik correspondent at the site reported that the Delhi police fired about 30 tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to control the clash between protesting farmers and locals.
A video filmed at the Singhu border shows hundreds of local residents clashing with police officials, shouting slogans at the farmers to return and vacate the place.
Tense situation at #SinghuBorder, police had to fire close to 30 tear gas shells to bring the situation under control... @advityabahl reports for @SputnikInt— Sangeeta yadav (@Sangeeta_Yadavv) January 29, 2021
#FarmersProstest #FarmersProtests #Delhi #DelhiBorder #FarmLaws2020 #FarmBills2020 pic.twitter.com/KSqfnGHlf6
Security personnel resort to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to stop the clash between farmers and the locals at #SinghuBorder... @advityabahl— Sangeeta yadav (@Sangeeta_Yadavv) January 29, 2021
reports for @SputnikInt
#FarmersProstest #FarmersProtests #Delhi #DelhiBorder #FarmLaws2020 #FarmBills2020 pic.twitter.com/HRBYjJ8alw
After a tremendous struggle, Delhi Police say that the situation has been brought "under control" but it remains "tense".
At Singhu Border as of now. Pic @Sushil_Verma9 @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/1Ni53VLkSj— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) January 29, 2021
#WATCH: Delhi Police baton charges and uses tear gas shells to control the situation at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
A group of people claiming to be locals were also protesting at the site demanding that the area be vacated. pic.twitter.com/mF62LNB87j
The demonstration which has been going on for more than two months, has caused all sorts of difficulties for the many locals who commute to work and they maintain their livelihoods have been affected by it.
Mahesh Chauhan, a resident of the Palla village, told Indian newswire ANI: “The road has been blocked for more than two months now and it is causing inconvenience to all, including labourers and villages.
“We want the road cleared. Today, we have come as a relatively small group. Tomorrow, a larger number of villagers will be gathering here,” he added.
The security arrangements have been reinforced on the Singhu and Ghazipur border, with a heavy presence of local police and a militarised anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF).
