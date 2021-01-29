Register
11:48 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Khalistan Movement

    Has the Khalistan Movement Lost Its Steam in India’s Punjab?

    © Photo : HT
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081919767_4:0:1204:675_1200x675_80_0_0_89efbee2bf6c0e2157e4cb9bd037ee11.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101291081915582-has-the-khalistan-movement-lost-its-steam-in-indias-punjab/

    The Khalistan movement refers to the demand for a separate country for Sikhs carved out of the northern Indian state of Punjab, located on the India-Pakistan border. The movement saw a rise in the 1980s and almost fizzled out in 1990s after stringent action was taken by the Indian government.

    As thousands of farmers from the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for over two months, many reports have cautioned that some people favouring "Khalistan", a separate homeland for Sikhs, may be succeeding in promoting their agenda.

    "Khalistani" propaganda during the farmers’ protests has left many people in Punjab furious, as the separatist concept is believed to have no resonance in the state anymore, where Khalistan was once demanded to be established.  

    India’s Taran Taran district, located close to the Pakistani border in Punjab state, was the hub of the Khalistan movement 25 years ago. 

    According to Baldev Singh Dhillon, an agriculturist in Taran Taran district, the common man in Punjab, where a majority of the country’s Sikhs live, has no aspirations for a separate country.

    “People here closed the Khalistan chapter soon after the violence perpetrated by Pakistan-backed groups ceased in the 1990s and peace prevailed. Today, the young generation does not even know properly what the Khalistani movement was, let alone being part of it”, he explains.

    The ongoing protests by farmers on Delhi's borders have found a connection with Khalistani supporters after the central government told the Supreme Court that Khalistanis had infiltrated the farmers’ protests.

    Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have converged on Delhi’s Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders demanding that three laws, passed by Indian parliament last September, be repealed.

    On 26 January, a section of protesting farmers stormed the iconic Red Fort in Delhi and hoisted a flag of the Sikh faith where the national flag is traditionally raised by the prime minister on Independence Day, 15 August. Although the "Nishaan Sahib" flag is a symbol of the Sikh faith, many people on social media started describing it as a "Khalistani" flag. Others found it offensive, as it was hoisted on the main pole meant only for the national flag – the Tricolour. 

    A man holds a flag as he stands on the top of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    A man holds a flag as he stands on the top of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi

    Following the violence at the Red Fort, Twitter suspended more than 500 accounts believed to be of Khalistanis for allegedly inciting violence and spreading misinformation about the farmer protests and farm laws.

    According to ANI, Delhi Police are working to identify Twitter accounts of Khalistanis.

    Jagtar Singh, a noted journalist and author, also says that currently, the Khalistani movement is not being discussed in Punjab state.

    “People here have moved on. Punjabis are known for forgetting the bitter past and moving on for a fresh start in life. This Khalistani narrative in farmers' protests has been brought in by the ruling BJP to deflect attention. The farmers’ protests are a huge embarrassment for the ruling Modi government – it is the first time that the government has met with such stiff opposition to its policies by the common man”, Singh adds.

    Punjab state chief Captain Amarinder Singh has been highlighting how Khalistani propaganda is breeding on foreign soil, especially in countries like Canada, where there is a large Sikh population, accounting for roughly 1.5 percent of the Canadian population. The Punjab chief also refused to meet the Sikh Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan in 2017 when the latter visited the state, having branded him a "Khalistani sympathiser".

    Ravinder Singh Robin, a prominent journalist who has covered the situation in Punjab for nearly three decades, shared that there is hardly anyone in the state to carry forward the flag and cause of Khalistan.

    “There are only a few splinter groups that pop up at the anniversary of 1984 Operation Blue Star”, Robin says in reference to an operation by Indian forces when they stormed the Golden Temple to flush out infiltrators holding up inside the complex.

    “Apart from that there is no one rooting for Khalistan, neither do people in Punjab want such a thing”, Robin adds.   

    Related:

    Sikh Khalistan Secessionist Movement 'Sponsored by Pakistan' is Security Threat to India - Study
    Video: Farmers’ Protest: Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue In Washington, DC Defaced By Khalistan Supporters
    India's Supreme Court Puts Implementation of New Farm Laws on Hold
    Tags:
    Punjab, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse