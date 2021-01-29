Register
11:22 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel arrive to take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade early morning in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2021

    Actor Deep Sidhu Agrees to Talk to Police After Being Accused of Inciting Violence at Farmers Rally

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081846317_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9f71ddc19ab356d82e6d22f402e4daee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101291081914256-actor-deep-sidhu-agrees-to-talk-to-police-after-being-accused-of-inciting-violence-at-farmers-rally/

    On 26 January, during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in India's capital Delhi, protesting farmers clashed with the police. The authorities are now searching for actor Deep Sidhu, who has been accused by the farmers of stoking violence during a rally at the capital’s Red Fort.

    Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who is on the run after being accused by farmer leaders of "instigating" and "misguiding" protesters at the Red Fort on 26 January, has agreed to be questioned by Delhi Police.

    Calling himself “innocent” and “wrongly framed in the incident,” the actor released a video on Facebook in which he said, “An arrest warrant has been issued against me and a lookout notice as well. I will join the Delhi Police investigation but before that, I need some time to collect evidence to prove my innocence and bring out the truth.”

    He also claimed, “Whatever information has been spread about me, it is false and is misleading the public at large. Therefore, I need a couple of days to bring out the truth.”

    Policemen walk past a damaged police vehicle outside the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 27, 2021
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    Actor Deep Sidhu on Delhi Violence: ‘If I Open My Mouth, Farmer Leaders Will Be Exposed’
    Appealing to the investigative agencies and the police department to give him two days' grace before being questioned, Sidhu said, "I’ve not done anything wrong then why should I run away and why should I be scared? I’m not scared. I’ve done nothing wrong, and that will come out. I need two days to bring out the truth based on the facts and I will collect all the evidence and proof."

    In his previous videos filmed from an unknown location, Sidhu brushed off accusations that he's a "traitor" and hit out at farmer leaders.

    Apart from Sidhu, 37 farmer leaders have been named by Delhi Police in 25 police complaints. They have been charged with attempted murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy during the Republic Day clash. More than 300 police officers were injured, while one tractor-riding protester died.

    Thousands of farmers, mainly from the states of Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against three new farm laws, which they argue are not in the interests of small and marginal farmers.

    They are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

     

     

     

    Related:

    Over 300 Cops Injured in Farmers' Protest, 22 Cases Filed for Indian Republic Day Violence: Police
    'How Can I Instigate Thousands?': Actor Deep Sidhu on Being Blamed for Instigating Protesters
    Actor Deep Sidhu on Delhi Violence: ‘If I Open My Mouth, Farmer Leaders Will Be Exposed’
    Tags:
    Republic Day of India, FarmBill, protests, protest, farmers, farmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse