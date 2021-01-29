Microsoft Opens New India Office Inspired by the Iconic Taj Mahal

US software giant Microsoft has inaugurated a brand new office inspired by the magnificent Taj Mahal in Noida, an industrial town near the Indian capital city of New Delhi.
The Windows-maker shared glimpses of its new Microsoft India Development Centre on Twitter, flaunting its corridors made of ivory white marble, domed ceilings as well as other textures and designs inspired by Mughal architecture across the office space.
"To empower our people to achieve more, we are now broadening our horizons", Microsoft wrote, sharing a video of the office.
We're excited to introduce our latest India Development Center hub in Noida, inspired by the Taj Mahal! Come, take a look. https://t.co/Gl6rs8r9M7 pic.twitter.com/CQeo5EcVtY— Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 28, 2021
Micosoft's new Noida office has created a buzz on social media in India. Netizens seem excited about the beautiful office, which, according to some, is "fancier than a hotel".
Microsoft's new office in Noida, the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC), is inspired by the Taj Mahal and looks like a Taj hotel.— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 28, 2021
It's bathed in ivory white and is punctuated with jaali work, arches, and domed ceilings! pic.twitter.com/WyouCbS7Q0
Microsoft's new office in Noida is inspired by the Taj Mahal. To give it authenticity, they've also built a tomb for the hopes and dreams of their non-performing employees. pic.twitter.com/nNYwWbIVLZ— Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) January 29, 2021
Beautiful. Everyone should build with local themes like this. Now a days all buildings are big black glass boxes making this world bland place. If possible renovate all your buildings to match local culture/theme.❤️— Bellamkonda Bharat Kumar (@pavinann) January 29, 2021
Amazing! Employees feel more inclusive and belonged to the workplace when they can relate their workplace to their culture.— AkshayA (@akshayz27) January 28, 2021
My resume is arriving in your HR’s inbox. 😂
Awesome Microsoft!
Microsoft's new office in NOIDA looks fancier than a hotel! https://t.co/QtZ4iNTwu3— mala bhargava (@malabhargava) January 28, 2021
Inspired by the Taj Mahal, @Microsoft's newest office is a workspace of art!— Saeed Ahmad (@mrsaeeddev) January 28, 2021
Being an avid lover and admirer of art, architecture, and skill, I cannot appreciate it more.
This is just amazing!https://t.co/TdQFsv8QNO pic.twitter.com/HBwgH3CHN6
"It's a dream I had when I came back to India from Redmond in 2005 when there was nothing. In order to attract the best talent from the country, you have to go to the places where they are", the media quoted Rajiv Kumar, managing director, Microsoft IDC as saying about the office.
