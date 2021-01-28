Register
12:14 GMT28 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cannabis

    No to Cannabis: Setback for Research in India as Coastal State of Goa Stops Legal Cultivation

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101281081902316-no-to-cannabis-setback-for-research-in-india-as-coastal-state-of-goa-stops-legal-cultivation/

    Scientists are promoting the idea that compounds found in cannabis are very effective for pain relief and that research in the field should be given an impetus. Cannabis, coca, and opium are prohibited for any general cultivation, consumption, or possession under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in India.

    Research into the medicinal use of cannabis to help in the management of various diseases has received a setback as the chief of India’s coastal state of Goa has turned down a proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM) for legal cultivation of the plant in the state.

    Goa state chief Pramod Sawant was quoted by ANI as saying that his government will not allow the legal cultivation and production of cannabis.

    The state government had earlier indicated being in favour of the proposal and that a go-ahead was likely to be given. However, the government’s move evoked criticism, and now the state chief’s denial of the proposal has put an end to all speculations regarding its approval. 

    This has come as a setback to the medical fraternity in the country, which is pushing various state governments to allow legal cultivation of cannabis to study its beneficial uses in diseases like cancer, sickle cell anaemia, and epilepsy, among others. 

    Although general cultivation of cannabis or opium is banned, some states like Uttarakhand, or the union territory of Jammu Kashmir, and Mumbai city (Maharashtra state) have gone ahead with research projects after getting a nod from the central government.

    Dr Dhiraj Vyas, principal scientist heading a cannabis research project at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu and Kashmir, told Sputnik, “We are doing an umbrella research on development of plant materials, as there is no single variety available”.
    “We are looking at its use in cancer, Alzheimer's disease, pain management in sickle cell anaemia, infectious diseases like tuberculosis”.

    Abdul Rahim, another scientist from the IIIM, told Sputnik that the research on cannabis, which is a government initiative, is focused on pain management for cancer and epilepsy.

    “We are working on developing a drug in the direction of a similar drug already approved by US Food and Drug Administration for epilepsy. There is a scientific proof that cannabis has medicinal qualities and if you look at Ayurveda (Indian traditional system of medicine) there are many preparations where cannabis is used as a treatment”, Rahim stated.

    The research at the IIIM Jammu began after the government gave a license to cultivate limited amounts of cannabis for medicinal purposes in 2017.

    Now, the institute, which is a facility of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, is running various projects on cannabis with several aspects, including cancer research which is being done in collaboration with the Tata Memorial Centre.

    Related:

    Twitter Bans Animated PNG Files After Online 'Attackers' Target Users with Epilepsy
    Mexican Senate Approves Cannabis Legalisation Bill
    End of an Era: Doyen of Cancer Care in India Dr V Shanta Passes Away
    Tags:
    epilepsy, cancer, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse