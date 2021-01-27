Delhi Cleans Streets of Garbage Following Protests on India's Republic Day

Delhi returns to normal life and cleans the city centre after Tuesday's protests against the new farm laws.
Farmers performed a tractor rally in Delhi, while a group of protesters temporarily seized the historic Red Fort, once the main residence of the Mughal Emperors. The fort's central entrance - the Lahori Gate, and the square in front of it can be seen on the video.
[1/2] VIDEO | Morning in #Delhi after yesterday's farmers' protests pic.twitter.com/MCdRe1OUkY— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 27, 2021
[2/2] VIDEO | Morning in #Delhi after yesterday's farmers' protests pic.twitter.com/7vEbVHTatU— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 27, 2021
The unrest forced the government to deploy additional security forces to the capital.
Thousands of Indian farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since 26 November 2020, demanding to scrap three new farm laws passed by the Modi government last September. According to farmers, the legislation will drive their revenues down by revoking long-term state-mandated pricing safeguards.
All comments
Show new comments (0)