'Indian Team Was Subjected to Racial Abuse', Confirms Australian Cricket Board

The Indian team had lodged an official complaint about the crowd racially abusing bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj during the second and third day of the third Test match that was played from 7 - 11 January in Sydney.

The Australian cricket board in a report submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse during the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Cricket Australia’s full statement on the abuse, including racial abuse, aimed at the Indian Cricket Team during the Third Test at the SCG.

'CA confirms that members of the Indian Cricket Team were subjected to racial abuse’.

​​The cricket board - Cricket Australia (CA) - however, has told the ICC that it could not identify the spectators who racially abused the Indian players.

Australian daily The Age in its report stated that CA, which is awaiting a final report from police, is satisfied that the six men who were walked out of the stadium by cops did not make racial remarks to the players. But the real culprits still have to be identified.

​"The Australian crowd started abusing me, it made me mentally strong. Not letting it hamper my performance was my prime concern. My job was to inform that I was being abused. I told the entire matter to my captain Ajinkya Rahane. Umpires told us that you can walk off the field and leave the game but Rahane told the umpire that we will not leave, we respect the game", Indian news agency ANI had quoted Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj as telling to mediapersons on his return to India after the end of the series.

Team India defeated Australia by 3 wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane and scripted history in winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

The Indian cricket team is now geared up to host England for a nearly twon-month tour beginning 5 February. The two teams will play four Tests, three one-day internationals, and five Twenty20 match formats.