Watch New Delhi Protesters Beat Up Law Enforcement Outside Police Station

Farmers, who entered New Delhi earlier today despite police barricades, can be seen beating up law enforcement officers with sticks just 50-100 metres away from a police station.
A corresponding video has been published on Twitter.
#KisanTractorRally: ITO पर दंगाइयों ने पुलिस पर लाठियों हमला किया— India TV (@indiatvnews) January 26, 2021
Follow LIVE Updates: https://t.co/33v4fChwel pic.twitter.com/2y12nwU3QX
A Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day that the Indian police had fired tear gas at Sikh farmers protesting in New Delhi against new agricultural laws.
While shorter supply chains are generally considered a positive thing, the Indian regulator also used to supervise the supply-demand balance.
Farmers now fear that corporate buyers will take advantage of the free-fall supply and the annulment of government-assured minimum prices to keep the prices as low as possible.
