Register
06:38 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fire engulfs the top floor of the Taj Mahal hotel, site of one of the shootouts with terrorists in Mumbai on late November 26, 2008.

    Happy Republic Day, Bharat: How the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Shaped Indian Drone Technology

    © AFP 2020 / Lorenzo TUGNOLI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105131/14/1051311438_0:126:2949:1785_1200x675_80_0_0_7e5ae6b43d27fd834f419e721d78d241.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101261081875927-happy-republic-day-bharat-how-the-2611-mumbai-attacks-shaped-indian-drone-technology-/

    After being colonized for over 200 years, India, the world’s largest democracy with 1.37 billion citizens, fought a long and hard battle before breaking away from the British regime in 1947. On 26 January, 1950, India ratified its national Constitution, and every year the date is celebrated as 'Republic Day'.

    In recent months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, on multiple occasions, encouraged Indians to gradually walk the nation into an era of “self reliance”. Statements from India’s defense, with over 1.4 million personnel and the world’s second largest army, recently offered that the future of India falls in line with self reliance.

    In a $20-million deal, the Indian Army signed homegrown firm IdeaForge to supply special, high altitude drones to the country’s infantry soldiers and Special Forces over a period of one year.

    Born in the iconic Mumbai campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the firm is the brainchild of three engineers – Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh and Ashish Bhatt. A start-up in 2007, today the weapons maker has a mega-deal with the Indian Army won against bids from foreign firms from nations including the US and Israel.

    With India marking its 72nd Republic Day, Mehta, 37, a mechanical engineer, founder and CEO of IdeaForge, revealed to Sputnik that “patriotism” is the driving factor that resulted in the formation of their weapons company. It was that fateful night of 26 November 2008, when terror attacks in Mumbai city jolted India into a nightmare.

    We were always keen on building high-performing and light-weight drones. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack made us realise that if our drones were up and running at the time, they could have helped save the lives of on-ground personnel and civilians while also neutralizing the terrorists. This made our resolve stronger and pushed it into sort of a ‘hyper-drive’ of work to make it a reality,” Mehta said. 

    The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai was ravaged by fire, gunshots and grenade explosions during the 2008 terrorist attacks
    © REUTERS / Arko Datta
    Recalling Mumbai 26/11, Horrific Terror Attack That Killed 174: India Vows to Vanquish Terrorism
    Looking at how far India’s technology has improved in recent years, Mehta advised young engineers to resolve to push India’s own, home-grown technologies in every sphere.

    The Indian drone-maker emphasized that technology that can be harnessed for the modernization of India’s defense must be paired with indigenous hardware and software to keep national security the priority.

    “If we take just drones for instance, they’re important as they add a strategic as well as [a] tactical edge to the military. But this can be fruitful only when the tech is conceptualized, developed and manufactured in India itself. Our indigenous advanced tech surpasses international competition quite regularly,” said Ashish Bhatt, co-founder and vice president of R&D, IdeaForge.

    In explaining their drone products, Rahul Singh, a mechanical engineer and founder and vice president of IdeaForge, noted that their, “drones belong to a different class of unmanned aerial vehicles that does not require heavy investment in building infrastructure and training resources for operations and maintenance. They are portable and lightweight and boast of best-in-class flight time and range that cannot be matched by drones from a higher class category”.

    The Indian firm won the contract after competing with Israel’s top unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Elbit, as well as other international companies. 

    “As things go, sooner rather than later we intend to make India the drone capital of the world,” Singh added, hoping that over time, this ‘indigenous’ drone-led awareness would help sustain the status-quo in these sensitive regions, ensuring the safety of soldiers and civilians alike.

    Marking the country’s 72nd Republic Day, these Indian drone wizards have asked nation’s upcoming engineers to keep deriving inspiration for problem solving from everyday life.

    “Republic Day when we look back at whatever we could and have done for the Indian Army it gives us that extra impetus to learn deeper and apply better. Everything around you would teach you something if you are willing to learn,” Vipul Joshi, operations head of the drone-firm added.
    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, attacks, attacks, attack, attack, attack, attack, terrorism, terrorism, terrorism, Terrorism, terrorist, terror, Terrorism, terror, terror, Mumbai, days, Republican, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at his desk at the White House, 27 May 1933.
    Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse