Register
05:07 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Army soldier checks his sword during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India January 18, 2021

    72nd Republic Day: Police in India to Use Iron Hand in Dealing With Terrorists

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081877216_0:0:3067:1725_1200x675_80_0_0_b0b957d0d8cec4208b9d2e84b1a884e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101261081875079-72nd-republic-day-police-in-india-to-use-iron-hand-in-dealing-with-terrorists/

    India is on high alert on the Tuesday, 26 January, eve of its 72nd Republic Day celebrations in different parts of the country. Security has been beefed up across the nation as intelligence sources warn of possible terror attacks.

    On the occasion of the annual commemoration of the country’s Republic Day on Tuesday, security forces are set to strictly address anyone creating panic, particularly through the use of bomb hoaxes or fake alarms.

    Last week, the Noida city in Delhi’s neighoburing state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed two bomb hoaxes.

    Speaking to Sputnik on the condition of anonymity, an unnamed senior official with the Uttar Pradesh police said that they received a call about a bomb inside a hospital last week, and the next day about a bomb-like device placed on a road in Noida city. Both warnings triggered panic among citizens. 

    "Both calls were found to be hoaxes. We have decided to take serious action against any culprit found to be indulging in such activities. These are such crucial days for the country [ahead of Republic Day] and such acts waste our time plus resources," he said.

    Last week, Delhi police organised interstate coordination meetings to share intelligence and terror-related information in the background of the prevailing scenario and ongoing farmer protests against unpopular farm laws on Delhi borders. 

    SIM Cards, Guest Houses Under Watch

    Various teams have been formed to keep vigil, with a special focus on SIM card dealers, guest houses, and hotels, he said. 

    "Local duty officers have been asked to keep a check on the fraudulent sale of SIM cards. If there is any mismatch in the details provided by customers, the shopkeepers are also being booked," he mentioned. 

    The unnamed official added that terrorists in and around the national capital of Delhi purchase SIM cards based on fake documents and may use these mobile numbers to communicate with other terrorists. 

    To safeguard Delhi ahead of Republic Day, various anti-terror measures have been put in place by city police, including regular checking of hotels and guest houses conducted by district-level police, while hotel staff have been instructed to report suspicious persons or activity on the premises.

    Meetings with market associations have been carried out to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

    "Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted at various malls by Bomb Detection Teams and Dog Squads," the Delhi police said in an official statement.

    Related:

    Panic Strikes as City Adjoining Delhi Gets Two Bomb Hoax Calls Ahead of Indian Republic Day
    Six Detained for Raising 'Live Long Pakistan' Slogans in India's Capital Delhi - Video
    Security Beefed Up Across India for Republic Day Amid Call For Tractor Rally by Agitated Farmers
    Tags:
    police, Republic Day of India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at his desk at the White House, 27 May 1933.
    Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse